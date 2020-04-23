Concept artist and illustrator Wesley Burt recently showed off a number of his fat Thor concept pieces from Avengers: Endgame.
This isn’t the first time Burt has shared his concept art from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame, Burt shared a number of his concept designs and roughs for Infinity War showcasing Thanos, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, and Cull Obsidian.
More early Thanos exploration, body type, build, & clothing. It was awesome to see what the other visdev artists were doing around the same time; @ryan_meinerding_art had started modeling what would become the finalized head for him and it was perfect to take cues from and envision @joshbrolin in the role!
I worked on Corvus Glaive a bit a few times during the pre-production phase of #InfinityWar, the first image here was toward the end as I was doing some head/hood/metalwork studies in conjunction with the awesome 3d sculpt design that @ianjoynerart was developing. I did lots of early roughs for him too, some of the first things I took a pass on when visdev head @ryan_meinerding_art brought me onto the project. Lots of development from @jsmarantz was influential into the final design too, and of course the great original comic designs by Jerome Opena
I worked on Cull Obsidian for #InfinityWar a few different times during the pre-production stage; this was at the end- bringing him to a final design incorporating some of the awesome head & body work that @ryan_meinerding_art & @jsmarantz had been doing and adding in some new costume work on my end!
He’d also previously shared his Thor concept art from Infinity War.
Here are some more early rough concept ideas for Thor in #InfinityWar that I was working on, getting a bit of a king without a kingdom vibe; it was really fun exploring different looks & ideas as I was hearing all of the things that would be leading into this with Ragnarok!
The Art of #InfinityWar book is finally out! It was super exciting to be a part of the Marvel Studios VisDev team for this & lots of fun to work with the iconic characters. This is one of many early concept ideas I did for how Thor could look following the events of Ragnarok
As for his fat Thor concept art he recently shared the images to Twitter where he wrote, “These are a couple of the early concepts I did for Thor in Endgame that made it thru.”
He added, “Was a wild experience to imagine his journey & emotional state at the time, as even Ragnarok had barely begun filming yet, but I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & ptsd. Also, crocs.”
These are a couple of the early concepts I did for Thor in Endgame that made it thru, was a wild experience to imagine his journey & emotional state at the time, as even Ragnarok had barely begun filming yet, but I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & ptsd. Also, #crocs. pic.twitter.com/9Qnoyfg28j
Here’s a better look.
He also shared fat Thor concept that homages Jeff Bridges’ character from The Big Lebowski.
Burt explained, “Oh it can get even more Jeff Bridges… there was a request to bring in the full homage as a pass.”
Oh it can get even more Jeff Bridges… there was a request to bring in the full homage as a pass pic.twitter.com/O918LPUilx
Here’s a better look.
He also shared concept art of fat Thor “living out his days as a bartender on some distant offworld mining colony with some leftover remnants of his Asgardian culture and the discs from his super hero outfit around his neck.”
Here’s another one where I imagined him to be living out his days as a bartender on some distant offworld mining colony with some leftover remnants of his Asgardian culture and the discs from his super hero outfit around his neck (was still tbd where he would be in the story) pic.twitter.com/D4pPawTH58
He also imagined him as the “local drunk at said offworld mining colony.”
OR as the local drunk at said offworld mining colony bar pic.twitter.com/1GaTWkUthN
Finally, he shared one piece of concept art “inspired by a Repin painting.”
This was another quick one, inspired by a Repin painting pic.twitter.com/e6qnypE5qe
What do you make of Burt’s Fat Thor concept art? Are you hoping for more Fat Thor going forward in the MCU? Or are you ready for Thor to get back to being Thor?