Concept artist and illustrator Wesley Burt recently showed off a number of his fat Thor concept pieces from Avengers: Endgame.

This isn’t the first time Burt has shared his concept art from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame, Burt shared a number of his concept designs and roughs for Infinity War showcasing Thanos, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, and Cull Obsidian.

He’d also previously shared his Thor concept art from Infinity War.

As for his fat Thor concept art he recently shared the images to Twitter where he wrote, “These are a couple of the early concepts I did for Thor in Endgame that made it thru.”

He added, “Was a wild experience to imagine his journey & emotional state at the time, as even Ragnarok had barely begun filming yet, but I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & ptsd. Also, crocs.”

These are a couple of the early concepts I did for Thor in Endgame that made it thru, was a wild experience to imagine his journey & emotional state at the time, as even Ragnarok had barely begun filming yet, but I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & ptsd. Also, #crocs. pic.twitter.com/9Qnoyfg28j — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) April 22, 2020

Here’s a better look.

He also shared fat Thor concept that homages Jeff Bridges’ character from The Big Lebowski.

Burt explained, “Oh it can get even more Jeff Bridges… there was a request to bring in the full homage as a pass.”

Oh it can get even more Jeff Bridges… there was a request to bring in the full homage as a pass pic.twitter.com/O918LPUilx — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) April 22, 2020

Here’s a better look.

He also shared concept art of fat Thor “living out his days as a bartender on some distant offworld mining colony with some leftover remnants of his Asgardian culture and the discs from his super hero outfit around his neck.”

Here’s another one where I imagined him to be living out his days as a bartender on some distant offworld mining colony with some leftover remnants of his Asgardian culture and the discs from his super hero outfit around his neck (was still tbd where he would be in the story) pic.twitter.com/D4pPawTH58 — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) April 22, 2020

He also imagined him as the “local drunk at said offworld mining colony.”

OR as the local drunk at said offworld mining colony bar pic.twitter.com/1GaTWkUthN — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) April 22, 2020

Finally, he shared one piece of concept art “inspired by a Repin painting.”

This was another quick one, inspired by a Repin painting pic.twitter.com/e6qnypE5qe — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) April 22, 2020

What do you make of Burt’s Fat Thor concept art? Are you hoping for more Fat Thor going forward in the MCU? Or are you ready for Thor to get back to being Thor?

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)