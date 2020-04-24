Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game will feature in-game purchases according to the newly released ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) Rating for the game.

The game received a T for Teen rating from ESRB for language, mild blood, and violence.

Here’s their rating summary:

“This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the roles of the Avengers battling an evil corporation. From a third-person perspective, players engage in a variety of combat missions using each character’s weapons/abilities; characters use melee combat (e.g., punches, kicks, throws, smashes), pistols and machine guns, lasers, thrown projectiles (e.g., hammer, shield, rock) to defeat enemies. Combat can be frenetic, with frequent explosions, cries of pain, and gunfire. The word “sh*t” is heard in the game.”

Related: Captain America Appears to Die as Square Enix Showcases Marvel’s Avengers

Crystal Dynamics had previously promised the game would not feature increased costs for additional content regarding superheroes and regions that would be added to the game on an ongoing database.

Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics also indicated that “every new superhero and every new region will be delivered at no additional cost.”

Not only did they detail that new regions and superheroes wouldn’t be required to be purchased, but they noted the game would not include loot boxes.

Senior Community and Social Media Manager at Crystal Dynamics Meagan Marie stated, “We won’t have random loot boxes or pay to win scenarios.”

It’s unclear what the in-game purchases will be. If they stick to the promises they made back in June 2019, it’s possible it could be cosmetic items with different suits for the different superheroes.

Related: New Marvel’s Avengers Trailer Released Along With Pre-Order Details

In fact, in their pre-order packages players are able to get in-game currency specifically for character customization.

Not only do the pre-order packages feature in-game currency, but they also feature different outfits for the heroes.

Other in-game purchases could include exclusive nameplates as they are also featured in the pre-order packages.

Related: Square Enix Delays Final Fantasy 7 Remake And Avengers Games

Marvel’s Avengers was pushed back to a September 4 release date with Crystal Dynamics citing they needed “additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

Here’s the official description for the game:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

What do you think these in-game purchases will be?

(Visited 105 times, 110 visits today)