BBC Studios announced a brand new Doctor Who Storyline titled “Time Lord Victorious.”

This new storyline will take place during the “Dark Times at the start of the universe, when even the Eternals were young.”

It will follow “several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race.”

The doctors featured in this new storyline will be the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Doctors. Companion Rose Tyler will also be featured. A number of infamous Doctor Who villains incuding the Daleks and the Ood will also be part of the storyline.

The story will be told across various different mediums, publishers, and platforms. Some of those publishers include Penguin Random House, Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Escape Hunt, Big Finish Productions, Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive Everywhere, Maze Theory, BBC Books, and BBC Audio.

Given the partners one can expect there will be comics, books, audio books, immersive theater, escape rooms, collectibles, and more.

Doctor Who producer James Gross discussed the new storyline saying, “BBC Studios’ Doctor Who licensees have come together to tell an amazing epic – one that’s full of monsters, fun and heart.”

He added, “All strands of the story unite into a mighty patchwork that ranges from one end of the universe to the next.”

Gross concluded, “There’s more to be revealed, but the enthusiasm and ideas which the licensees have come up with are breath-taking. It’s going to be such fun.”

This announcement comes off one of the worst seasons of Doctor Who to date. Season 12 started off with 6.89 million total viewers in the United Kingdom. However, by the season finale, only 4.69 million people had tuned in. That’s almost a 32% drop in total viewers.

According to Doctor Who News, the last time a Doctor Who episode had below 4.69 million viewers was in 1986 with The Trial of A Time Lord: Part Six.

Not only were people tuning out of the show in droves, but the show received a ton of negative reaction from viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 12 has a 17% Audience Score. The season performed a tad better on Metacritic with a User Score of 3.6.

