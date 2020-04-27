The Pokémon Company Partners With Netflix to Debut New Season of Pokémon Anime, Pokémon Journeys

Hot off the exclusive premiere of Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution, The Pokémon Company and Netflix have announced that the worldwide streaming service will be the exclusive home of the new, upcoming season of the Pokémon anime.

On April 23rd, Netflix announced that the twenty-third season of the long-running series, titled ‘Pocket Monsters’ in Japan, known colloquially among fans as the “New Series,” and now officially introduced in English with the title “Pokémon Journeys,” will premiere its first twelve episodes in English on June 12th exclusively on their platform, with new episodes being added quarterly.

Additionally, the companies revealed that the English-version of the season, which follows Ash and new protagonist Goh as they explore the Galar region, the regional setting of the recent Pokémon: Sword and Shield games:

“Pokémon Journeys: The Series Synopsis: Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!”

After considering Netflix’s “tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere,” The Pokémon Company’s Senior Vice President of International Business Emily Arons stated that the streaming platform was found to be the “ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.”

A trailer for the new season featuring a preview of a new opening written and performed by popular Canadian pop-band Walk off the Earth, best known for their YouTube channel which gained popularity from their covers of popular songs, can be seen below:

