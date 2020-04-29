We got some major horror news for those who complete puzzles seeking new pleasures! After a long drawn out wait the Hellraiser franchise will see more life breathed into it via a development deal with HBO.

Variety reports that the premium network is developing a series based on Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart novella. The series is not connected to the movie announced last year.

Related: Report: Horror Legend Wes Craven’s Estate Accepting New Freddy Krueger Film and TV Pitches!

While the Hellraiser universe has had its ups and straight to VHS downs, fans can stand hopeful that this is not a reboot of Hellraiser.

Instead, according to sources this is “an elevated continuation and expansion” of the current mythos.

The Hellraiser TV series was looking for a home last year and in a press release sent to Bounding Into Comics it was described as a “modern re-imagining.”

Related: Hellraiser TV Series Announced – Will Be A “Modern Re-Imagining”

The hope for the series is to capitalize on the resurgence of the horror genre seen in cinemas with It, Halloween, and Get Out as well as television series like The Walking Dead and FX’s American Horror Story.

Hopefully that means we won’t get a Pinhead who believes bowels of hell need a splash of diversity instead of suffering.

Back in July 2019, producer Eric Gardner stated, “With the current proliferation of hit horror-themed series, we decided the time was finally at hand to take the Hellraiser TV rights off the shelf.”

Director David Gordon Green, director of 2018’s Halloween, will be directing the pilot episode as well as a few additional episodes for the series.

The HBO project is being written by Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty.

Related: David Harbour’s Jim Hopper Returns In Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser – Duffer Brothers Tease “New Horror”

Mark Verheiden recently worked on DC’s Swamp Thing, as well as Ash vs Evil Dead and Netflix’s Daredevil.

Dougherty horror writing chops includes 2015’s Krampus, 2008’s Trick r’ Treat, and more recently Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

All three men have a wide range of experience with different forms and elements of the horror genre.

Hellraiser Moves Ahead on Film

Not only is the TV series moving forward, but the upcoming film adaptation is as well.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the Hellraiser reboot from Spyglass Media found its writing and directing team. It includes The Night House director David Bruckner with Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski penning the screenplay.

The writing pair are known for their work on The Night House and Super Dark Times.

Related: Dark Knight Writer David S. Goyer Attached to New “Evolved Reimagining” of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser!

Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer will write the story and produce via his production company Phantom Four.

The Hellraiser film franchise was launched by Cliver Barker back in the 80s and was based off Barker’s The Hellbound Heart novella.

Since the first film, the franchise has grown to include nine other films and expanded into comics, books, and graphic novels.

What do you think of this string of Hellraiser related news?

(Visited 57 times, 58 visits today)