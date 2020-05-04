Geeks + Gamers Jeremy Griggs Reviews The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 “Victory and Death”

Jeremy Griggs of Geeks + Gamers reviews the season 7 finale “Victory and Death” for The Clone Wars.

Griggs begins his review stating, “I really enjoyed the episode in isolation. I enjoyed it. I was a bit let down by the episode itself. Although the ending was fantastic. The final scene was perfection.”

He later adds, “This episode, this final episode. Here’s why I have an issue right now as we speak. Again, I don’t think this issue is going to last. But I believe these four episodes would have benefited being released altogether as one.”

He continues, “Because those first two episodes of this last arc were incredible. Two of the best episodes ever in The Clone Wars. And that’s saying a lot coming from me because I love The Clone Wars. The Clone Wars is probably my favorite thing ever in Star Wars.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 “Victory and Death” was written by Dave Filoni and directed by Nathaniel Villanueva with a score by Kevin Kiner.

The episode starred Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dave Filoni as CH-33P, Dee Bradley Baker as Commander Rex and Clone Troopers, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

