Yen Press recently announced their solicitations for June.

Check them out below.

The Weirn Books, Vol. 1, Be Wary of the Silent Woods

By Svetlana Chmakova

On Sale Date: June 16, 2020

Hardcover

$24.00 USD, $31.50 CAD

Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Fantasy

Ages 8 to 12

Summary:

Graphic novelist extraordinaire Svetlana Chmakova returns with a brand-new series for middle grade readers! In the Night Realm, shifters, vampires, weirns, and other night things passing for human may prowl the streets, but school is still in session-and you still have to do your homework!

Overlord, Vol. 12 (light novel), The Paladin of the Sacred Kingdom Part I

By Kugane Maruyama, so-bin (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Hardcover

$20.00 USD, $26.00 CAD, £14.99 GBP

Fiction / Fantasy / Humorous

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

The heinous demon lord Jaldabaoth has launched his attack on the Sacred Kingdom, bringing its people to their knees. In such dire times, they have little choice but to turn to the Nation of Darkness, even if its ruler is an undead, the mortal enemy of all living beings!

The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?), Vol. 3 (light novel)

Toru Toba, fal_maro (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

Fiction / Fantasy / Humorous

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

It ain’t easy being a foreign guest… After narrowly dodging a marriage proposal, Prince Wein is accosted by a messenger from the Kingdom of Cavarin, which can only mean bad news…and unfortunately, he’s absolutely right! The messenger cordially invites him to the Festival of the Spirit to celebrate the biggest religion in the western side of the continent: the Teachings of Levetia. Oh, and this event just happens to coincide with a gathering for the most influential group in the West, which is also in Cavarin. Either way, it’s not an invitation Wein can turn down easily, even though he knows he’s just begging for more trouble…!

A Sister’s All You Need., Vol. 7 (light novel)

By Yomi Hirasaka, Kantoku (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

Fiction / Humorous

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

Itsuki and Nayuta are finally together, successful in both love and work-but they’re not the only ones facing big changes as the Christmas season approaches!

A Witch’s Printing Office, Vol. 3

By Mochinchi, Yasuhiro Miyama (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

Mika’s massively popular magic-focused event “Magiket” has grown again, continuing to bring her spells and casters from around the world. But despite her Market’s reach, she never expected it to bring her someone from her home country! Will this new arrival also be looking to get home…?

Bestia, Vol. 1

By Makoto Sanda, Miyakokashiwa (By (artist)), Aco Arisaka (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

Chasing a faint memory from childhood, Asuka Tsukasa travels to London…and falls headlong into fantasy, intrigue, and the piercing gaze of a beautiful beast girl!

Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World!, Vol. 1

By Wakame Konbu

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 18 And Up

Summary:

For Chiaki, the handsomest girl in school, breasts are her passion in life-especially her friend Harumi’s! This yuri comedy brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “bosom buddies”!

Bungo Stray Dogs, Vol. 15

By Kafka Asagiri, Sango Harukawa (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

The Armed Detective Agency have become criminals, and the Military Police’s mightiest special task force is after them!

Chio’s School Road, Vol. 9

By Tadataka Kawasaki

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Humorous

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

Chio continues to live out her (relatively) peaceful, below-average high-school life-buying underwear with two of her friends, testing the limits of her friendship with Manana, and getting into plenty of other hijinks-but a day of reckoning approaches! Is she finally going to go on a date with Andou?! This story of a high-school gamer just trying to reach the grounds by the morning bell ends in this volume!

Dead Mount Death Play, Vol. 4

By Ryohgo Narita, Shinta Fujimoto (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Comics & Graphic Novels / Fantasy

Ages 18 And Up

Summary:

A mysterious mark from Corpse God’s previous life is in the sky, reminding him of the turmoil he left behind. But what what connection does it have to the modern world he has established himself in? More importantly, why are people willing to kill to keep it secret…?

Divine Raiment Magical Girl Howling Moon, Vol. 2

By Kenji Saito, Shouji Sato (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 18 And Up

Summary:

Using her newfound magical girl powers, Kaguya Terui seeks to fight-and rescue-her best friend Himawari…who has also become a magical girl herself! To this end, Kaguya enters the War of the Wicked Gods.

Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?, Vol. 3 (manga)

By Dachima Inaka, Meicha (By (artist)), Iida Pochi. (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

At Shirase’s request, Masato, his party, and-of course-his mother have journeyed to the town of Maman. There, they learn that a demon known as the “Queen of the Night” is demanding a human sacrifice from the townspeople. And while they’re staying there, will they be able to soak their troubles away in a mixed-bathing hot spring…?!

Éclair Bleue : A Girls’ Love Anthology That Resonates in Your Heart

By ASCII Media Works (Edited by)

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / LGBTQ

Ages 18 And Up

Summary:

A new, “blue” yuri anthology from the Éclair series featuring artists like Reine Hibiki, Miman, and more! These girls’ pure feelings will resound in your chest.

Goblin Slayer, Vol. 8 (manga)

By Kumo Kagyu, Kousuke Kurose (By (artist)), Noboru Kannatuki (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 18 And Up

Summary:

On the night of the Harvest Festival, an army of goblins creeps toward a border town from the west, but Goblin Slayer’s party has a merciless plan to stop them. However, the enemies’ leader finally summons the ancient monster known as “Hecatoncheir” in an attempt to crush all in his path. Is this a spell that can best even the Goblin Slayer…?!

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, Vol. 7

By Kisetsu Morita, Benio (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

Fiction / Fantasy / Humorous

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

At level 99, raiding tombs just isn’t the same…Ugh, Pecora is exhausting! When she said she wanted a “fluffy elder sister,” I didn’t think she’d actually turn me into a fox! Sure, I might have caused some trouble at the castle, but it was her fault! And then we went to explore some ancient ruins with Beelzebub and Fighsly, but of course, we can’t ever have a normal expedition in this world…Still, it’s the little things that make my laid-back life so fun. I even got to meet the goddess who reincarnated me again! (And naturally, Beelzebub herself has more stories to share about her [mis]adventures in the demon lands!)

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, Vol. 5 (manga)

By Natsume Akatsuki, Kasumi Morino (By (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

Megumin has just arrived in Axel, and she’s not alone! Yunyun’s along for the ride, and the woman who taught her Explosion Magic is in town too! Naturally, it doesn’t take long for our resident explosion expert to get herself into trouble…

Last Round Arthurs, Vol. 2 (light novel): Saint Arthur & the Red Knight Girl

By Taro Hitsuji, Kiyotaka Haimura (Illustrated by)

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

Ages 13 And Up

There’s nothing in the world money can’t buy

Summary:

With the succession battle in full swing, it’s too dangerous to keep living in the dorms. But have no fear: Rintarou has the genius idea to rent a place with Luna. Well, he must have forgotten who he was dealing with, because as soon as he hands her the reins-and his checkbook-money-hungry moocher Luna squanders his life savings on a colossal mansion! And just when their relationship couldn’t get any worse, they have a run-in with another duo vying for the throne: Emma Michelle and her Jack, Sir Lamorak. Turns out, Rintarou has history with Emma, who challenges Luna to a different kind of fight-where the prize is Rintarou!

Little Miss P: The Second Day

By Ken Koyama

FRONTLIST | On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Humorous

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

Like clockwork, Little Miss P has stopped by for another one of her energy-sapping, gut-twisting monthly visits! Despite the difficulties brought about by her arrival, women around the world-and galaxy-must find ways to cope with her (ir)regular visits, a task made easier by the support and understanding of those who care about them. Through frank discussion and a heavy flow of humor, this collection follows Little Miss P as she calls on women from all walks of life. No pop star, action hero, or office worker is exempt from Little Miss P’s formidable PERIOD PUNCH!

Lust Geass, Vol. 1

By Osamu Takahashi

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 18 And Up

Summary:

Souta Takatsuki and his neighbor Rikka Amanome have been like brother and sister since they were kids, but his feelings for her run much deeper. With her birthday coming up, he wants to find the perfect gift, which presents itself in the form of a book from a mysterious shop he happens across. The owner doesn’t even charge him, saying he’ll return to pay eventually…Souta is wholly unprepared for the insatiable passion the book inspires in Rikka, and it seems the ultimate price of this gift may be hefty indeed…

My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected, Vol. 6.5 (light novel)

By Wataru Watari

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

Fiction / Romance / Romantic Comedy

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

Don’t let the sports festival go foul! Immediately following the school’s cultural festival, the sports festival is about to get underway, and the Service Club already has its next case: Student council president Meguri Shiromeguri asks for their help in making the sports festival the most exciting one yet. However, the event is missing a committee chair. Yuigahama and Yukinoshita have experience in similar departments, but they decide to nominate Minami Sagami instead-the chair of that fateful cultural festival where it all went wrong. Has the Service Club bitten off more than it can chew?

Phantom Tales of the Night, Vol. 4

By Matsuri

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Horror

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

“Your tale depends on what you decide to do.” No matter what troubles the masses, human or otherwise, all are welcome at Murakumo Inn. Only one form of payment is accepted-your most intimate secrets. A malevolent god from the Land of Roots arrives as tonight’s main guest…Will the inn’s staff prevail against this god of misfortune?

Restaurant to Another World, Vol. 1

By Junpei Inuzuka, Shufunotomo Infos Co., Ltd., Takaaki Kugatsu (artist)), Katsumi Enami (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

Somewhere in Tokyo, there is a certain special door. Most days, it stays closed and unmoving. Curiously, it opens up exactly once a week to welcome dwarves and dragons and elves who cannot wait for another chance to enjoy the inviting and comforting food of a restaurant from another world…

Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying

By Shin Yamamoto, FromSoftware, Inc.

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

Take a trip back to Japan’s Sengoku Period and experience the never-before-seen story of Hanbei the Undying! Delving into Hanbei’s blood-soaked past, it’s a must-read for fans of From Software’s hit game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Vol. 8 (light novel)

By Fuse and Mitz Vah (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

Fiction / Fantasy / Humorous

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

Let the good times roll! It’s festival time in Tempest, and this demon slime knows how to throw a party! After reconciling with Hinata and the Western Holy Church, Rimuru’s pulling out all the stops to prepare a massive bash in his nation of monsters-with a little help from his many friends and allies! It’s the perfect opportunity to debut his new demon lord title while showing the world everything the Jura-Tempest Federation has to offer. Will this big event go off without a hitch?

The Saga of Tanya the Evil, Vol. 10 (manga)

By Carlo Zen and Chika Tojo (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

Exhausted and drained, the 203rd Aerial Mage Battalion prepares to head home- until an encounter with a suspicious vessel from the Albion Commonwealth piques the little major’s interest. Could this finally be Tanya’s one-way ticket to the rear?!

The Saga of Tanya the Evil, Vol. 7 (light novel) : Ut Sementem Feceris, ita Metes

By Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

Fiction / Fantasy / Historical

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

The eastern front is a place where soldiers never sleep and artillery guns howl without rest. This quagmire is where the Salamander Kampfgruppe has been hurled once again, just another cog in the grand war machine of their fatherland. Still, there’s only so much one unit can do. As the fighting ramps up with renewed enemy attacks and a brand-new weapon that pitches the Federation’s quantity against the Empire’s quality, Tanya faces one of her toughest battles yet, making a certain visitor’s arrival a sight for sore eyes…

The World’s Strongest Rearguard: Labyrinth Country’s Novice Seeker, Vol. 3 (light novel)

By Towa and Huuka Kazabana (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD

Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

Arihito and his party have at last moved up to District Seven, and the Hidden God Ariadne is becoming stronger day by day. Everything seems to be going smoothly except for one particular obstacle: the district’s top-ranked alliance, Beyond Liberty, and their monopoly over the labyrinth’s hunting grounds!

Umineko WHEN THEY CRY Episode 8: Twilight of the Golden Witch, Vol. 3

By Ryukishi07 and Kei Natsumi (artist))

9780316447171, 031644717X

Paperback

$30.00 USD, $39.00 CAD, £22.99 GBP

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Horror

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

Ange reconciles with the rest of the Urishomiya Family. The tragedy of the Ushiromiya bloodline…who exactly wished for it? Discover the truth and more in the final volume of Umineko: When They Cry Episode 8: Twilight of the Golden Witch!

Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina, Vol. 2 (light novel)

By Jougi Shiraishi and Azure (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

Fiction / Fantasy / Humorous

Ages 13 And Up

Summary:

It’s not about the destination…A runaway princess, a zombie nation, a divine cat, and lots and lots of bread. These are just a few of the many highlights that color the travels of our young witch. Each place she visits is a new story waiting to be told, rife with encounters that are anything but typicalÑand rarely ending the way anyone expects. Such is the magic of wandering, you see. You never know quite where you’ll end up. A tale can take a turn at any moment and become something else entirely…

Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir!, Vol. 4 (light novel)

By Inumajin, and Kochimo (artist))

On Sale Date: June 23, 2020

Paperback

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

Fiction / Fantasy / Humorous

Ages 16 And Up

Summary:

We all knew this day would come… Routa’s pampered pooch life has finally caused him to grow too big to comfortably fit in the mansion! Resolving to go on a diet, he heads to the forest to see if the elves can help him out. And, surprisingly, adventure finds him ready and willing! But no matter how eager Routa may be this time around, he probably wasn’t expecting Lady Mary to show up on the enemy roster!

