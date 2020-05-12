SyFy’s Vagrant Queen Adaptation Posts Lowest Ratings Of First Season

SyFy’s Vagrant Queen, which is an adaptation of Vault Comics’ series by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith posted its lowest ratings of its premiere season.

The series follows former child queen Elida as she goes on the run after her mother was shot and killed by Commander Lazaro, the man who also brought down the empire.

However, Elida’s mother apparently did not die, is still alive. After a life of scavenging in the wilderness, Elida teams up with a man named Isaac and an optimistic mechanic named Amae in order to rescue her mother.

The rescue mission requires Elida to break into the heavily guarded area of space that Elida’s family once ruled.

Not only does Elida have to rescue her mother, but she will encounter “cannibalistic aliens, dangerous planets, shootouts, karaoke, and parking tickets” that will complicate her journey and bring her closer to falling into the clutches of Lazaro and his forces.

The sixth episode of the first season that aired on Thursday, May 7th posted a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and only saw viewership at 208,000 people according to TV Series Finale.

That .03 rating is the lowest the series has posted in its first season. Total viewership was up from the previous episode’s low.

The show has performed poorly since it initially launched on March 27th. The premiere episode posted a .10 rating in the 18-49 demographic with total viewership at 375,000 viewers.

Since then the show has steadily declined in the ratings and viewership, with the May 7th episode the only one bucking the declining viewership trend.

In fact, Vagrant Queen is the worst performing SyFy show of their current line-up according to TV Series Finale.

The show falls behind Wynona Earp Season 3, Krypton’s Season 2, The Magicians Season 5, Happy!’s Season 2, Van Helsing’s Season 4, and Killjoys Season 5.

The show has a 79% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes from 194 User Ratings.

However, it has a 5.1 User Score on Metacritic.

What do you make of these plummeting ratings and declining viewership?

