Digimon Announces The 10 Most Popular Digimon!

The official Digimon website recently polled Digimon fans back in April to vote on their favorite Digimon. Those results are now in with the official website counting down the 10 most popular Digimon.

10. Patamon

Patamon is a Rookie level Digimon. Patamon digivolves from Tokomon and primarily digivolves into Angemon. Patamon is Takeru “T.K.” Takaishi’s partner in the Digimon Adventure continuity.

He first appeared in the first episode of Digimon Adventure back in 1999.

9. Veemon

Veemon is a Rookie level Digimon. Veemon digivolves from DemiVeemon and digivolves into ExVeemon. Veemon is the partner of Davis Motomiya and Ryok Akiyama.

He first appeared in the first episode of Digimon Adventure 02 in 2000.

8. Terriermon

Terriermon is also a Rookie level Digimon. Terriermon digivolves from Gummymon and digivolves into Gargomon. Terriermon’s partner is Willis.

7. Paildramon

Paildrom is an Ultimate level Digimon. He digivolves from ExVeemon and digivolves into Imperialdramon Dragon Mode.

Paildramon first appears in Digimon Adventure 02’s Season 2 Episode 26 “United We Stated.”

6. Alphamon

Alphamon is a Mega level Digimon. He first appeared in the Digimon Adventure tri film Reunion.

5. Agumon

Agumon is a Rookie level Digimon. He digivolves from Koromon and into Greymon.

His partner is Tai Kamiya and he first appeared in the first episode of Digimon Adventure “And So It Begins…”

4. Beelzemon

Beelzemon is a Mega level Digimon and one of the Seven Great Demon Lords.

3. Gallantmon

Gallantmon is a Mega level Digmon. He digivolves from WarGrowlmon or a combination of Guilmon and Bearmon. He digivolves into Gallantmon Crimson Mode. His partners include Takato Matsuki, Immortal Brave, and Kouta Hirose.

2. WarGreymon

WarGreymon is a Mega level digimon. He digivolves from MetalGreymon and Flareizamon. He digivolves into Omnimon, VictoryGreymon, and Omnimon Zwart. His partner is Taichi “Tai” Kamiya.

1. Omegamon

Omegamon also known as Omnimon is one of the Royal Knights and was created through a fusion of WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon.

He is the partner of Taichi “Tai” Kamiya.

Did your favorite Digimon make the list? What are your top 10 favorite Digimon?

