Last week, Twitter user AdamSB__ shared a Spongebob Meme on Twitter that poked fun at Netflix’s habit of always having gay characters in their productions.

The meme went viral with over 37,000 retweets and 144,000 likes at the time of writing. It showed Patrick putting a pumpkin into SpongeBob’s mouth. Patrick was labeled Netflix, the pumpkin was labeled “an unnecessary gay character,” and SpongeBob was labeled “any new series.”

The meme went so viral that a number of corporate Twitter accounts including Netflix responded to the meme.

Netflix’s account responded by writing, “sorry you have yet to realize that every gay person is very necessary.”

The snarky reply from Netflix would also go viral and at the same time give the meme even greater attention than it likely would have gotten.

Netflix wouldn’t be the only ones to reply. Following in their footsteps, Disney’s Freeform account would also respond.

Freeform’s account posted, “Woooow. Wack opinions like this are the reason gay characters are overly necessary. Keep it up, Netflix.”

Amazon’s Prime Video would also respond. They simply posted a SpongeBob gif with SpongeBob making a rainbow with his hands.

Netflix France would also weigh in simply responding, “Oui.”

Logo TV shared a clapping gif.

Out Magazine responded writing, “Say it again!!!”

The official Twitter account for The Walking Dead replied with a simple Negan laugh gif.

Others pushed back with various view points.

This isn’t the first time an official Netflix account decided to take a swipe at someone on Twitter.

Last year, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson starred and directed Netflix’s Unicorn Store. A user made the comment that the trailer didn’t look enticing. They also commented on how Larson should have taken notes from Jonah Hill and studied directing more.

The official film account for Netflix came to Larson’s defense by listing her accomplishments.

And of course Larson cheered them on.

Representation in the entertainment industry has been a hot topic of debate in recent years. Organizations such as GLAAD demand every year that more and more non-straight characters be represented in entertainment productions, even if their representation goes well above their proportional population numbers.

What do you think of Netflix’s need to comment on a meme, and the entry of other streaming giants?

