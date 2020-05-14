Netflix, Freeform, Amazon Prime, And Other Networks Respond to “Unnecessary Gay Character” SpongeBob SquarePants Meme

Last week, Twitter user AdamSB__ shared a Spongebob Meme on Twitter that poked fun at Netflix’s habit of always having gay characters in their productions.

The meme went viral with over 37,000 retweets and 144,000 likes at the time of writing. It showed Patrick putting a pumpkin into SpongeBob’s mouth. Patrick was labeled Netflix, the pumpkin was labeled “an unnecessary gay character,” and SpongeBob was labeled “any new series.”

Every damn new series pic.twitter.com/zLJstwiThm — ADAM (@AdamSB___) May 5, 2020

The meme went so viral that a number of corporate Twitter accounts including Netflix responded to the meme.

Netflix’s account responded by writing, “sorry you have yet to realize that every gay person is very necessary.”

sorry you have yet to realize that every gay person is very necessary https://t.co/xTOEcLWryc — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2020

The snarky reply from Netflix would also go viral and at the same time give the meme even greater attention than it likely would have gotten.

Netflix wouldn’t be the only ones to reply. Following in their footsteps, Disney’s Freeform account would also respond.

Freeform’s account posted, “Woooow. Wack opinions like this are the reason gay characters are overly necessary. Keep it up, Netflix.”

Woooow. Wack opinions like this are the reason gay characters are overly necessary. Keep it up, @netflix. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzhUyVXlrk — Freeform (@FreeformTV) May 7, 2020

Amazon’s Prime Video would also respond. They simply posted a SpongeBob gif with SpongeBob making a rainbow with his hands.

Netflix France would also weigh in simply responding, “Oui.”

Oui. — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) May 7, 2020

Logo TV shared a clapping gif.

Out Magazine responded writing, “Say it again!!!”

The official Twitter account for The Walking Dead replied with a simple Negan laugh gif.

Others pushed back with various view points.

Bullshit, every characters (gay, bisex, trans I don’t care) is necessary when they have a good and solid story behind. Not just to say “we have a gay characters”. — Francesco Di Maria (@ChiccoDiMaria) May 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/dCDs9BNSMC — Charles en lutte des classes 🦷🚖 (@CamaradeCharles) May 7, 2020

Sure! If there actually important and add to the story. Not just a check mark on your diversity section of your board. pic.twitter.com/YHtjO4m8lU — Mechmanjj (@mechmanjj) May 7, 2020

Lmao LGBT think they’re oppressed yet every corporation is pandering to them. pic.twitter.com/qmDjvpCjgG — Now Stanning Shiny Magikarp 🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@seaking4steel) May 7, 2020

When Netflix misses the entire point of the meme……. — ✨ Katy ✨ (@plattypie) May 7, 2020

Seriously? It’s like every program: “THERE WERE GAYS IN THE 15TH CENTURY, YOU KNOW. THERE WERE ALSO GAY PIRATES, HERE ARE TWO KISSING. ALSO THERE WERE GAY PARTIES SO HERE ARE GAYS PARTYING.” — Don Vito Andolini (@ggranello) May 6, 2020

This isn’t the first time an official Netflix account decided to take a swipe at someone on Twitter.

Last year, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson starred and directed Netflix’s Unicorn Store. A user made the comment that the trailer didn’t look enticing. They also commented on how Larson should have taken notes from Jonah Hill and studied directing more.

Lol this looks like bleh. Take notes from Jonah Hill, who was mentored by Martin Scorsese, and took years before he made his directorial debut out of respect for the artistry of film and the position of director. This seems like she’s just riding Captain Marvel’s wave. 🤨 — Joe Gil (@TheJoeGil) March 22, 2019

The official film account for Netflix came to Larson’s defense by listing her accomplishments.

Brie Larson has:

58 acting credits

53 award noms

2 writing credits

2 short film directing credits

1 composing credit

1 producing credit

1 Oscar

1 feature directing credit

Been working since 1998

Worked with Apatow, Baumbach, Wright, Boden, Fleck, Abrahamson, and more. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 22, 2019

And of course Larson cheered them on.

Representation in the entertainment industry has been a hot topic of debate in recent years. Organizations such as GLAAD demand every year that more and more non-straight characters be represented in entertainment productions, even if their representation goes well above their proportional population numbers.

What do you think of Netflix’s need to comment on a meme, and the entry of other streaming giants?

