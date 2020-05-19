Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced a Star Trek: Voyager reunion to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary and to support The Actors Fund.

The reunion will feature Kate Mulgrew (Kathyrn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), and Garrett Wang (Harry Kim).

“This reunion will be both gratifying and novel: we are all alive, we are all congenial, and we are all still actors!” said Kate Mulgrew.

Robert Picardo added, “I am delighted that the entire cast of ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ will beam in for a 25th Anniversary Reunion panel on Stars in the House to benefit The Actors Fund.”

He continued, “Hope you’ll join us Tuesday, May 26th at 8 PM ET and support this important cause with a donation at the moment in time it will mean the most.”

According to a press release, “Fans tuning in will be able to interact with the Voyager crew in real time as they recall favorite memories of their journey from the Delta Quadrant, and can donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air.”

The press release adds, “And of course, like all episodes of “Stars in the House” – there will be LIVE music!”

The reunion will take place on the Stars in The House YouTube channel and Starsinthehouse.com on Tuesday, May 26th at 8 PM ET.

If you are unfamiliar with Stars in the House, the first show aired on March 16th. It is described as a “a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for The Actors Fund’s services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

The show has raised more than $305,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Along with the show being available to watch on YouTube daily at 2 PM and 8 PM they have also teamed up with SiriusXM to air the program on Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72). Broadcasts on SiriusXM take place weekday mornings at 9:00 AM ET on Volume and excerpts airing throughout the day on On Broadway.

