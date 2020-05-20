Hasbro Announces Black Series Fan Vote With No Disney Sequel Characters; Slave Leia One of the Choices

Hasbro Announces Black Series Fan Vote With No Disney Sequel Characters; Slave Leia One of the Choices

Habso recently announced a Fan Vote for a brand new Star Wars The Black Series Archive Collection figure.

The Fan Vote allows fans to choose between 10 different Star Wars characters to become the next Black Series Archive Collection figure.

Hasbro explains that they narrowed down their choices to the final 10 through voting on a number of fan media sites.

They detail that “the winning figure will be added to the Star Wars The Black Series Archive Collection line in 2021, and (if applicable) will be updated using Photo Real technology.

But what might be the most interesting about these choices is that fans overwhelmingly have rejected Disney Sequel trilogy characters. None of those characters made it into the final 10 choices to become apart of the Black Series Archive Collection.

In fact, only one Disney era character is actually featured and that is Rogue One’s Jyn Erso. There is an argument that Ahsoka Tano could also be a Disney era character given the design for her characters appears to be from Star Wars Rebels rather than The Clone Wars.

Not only are there no Disney sequel trilogy characters, but there is also a Slave Leia figure, albeit they are calling her Huttslayer.

Here’s the full list and their accompanying photos:

Jango Fett

501st Clone Trooper

Princess Leia Organa (Boushh)

Qui Gon Jinn

Ahsoka Tano

Obi Wan Kenobi (ROTS)

Jyn Erso

Princess Leia Organa (Huttslayer)

Clone Commander Cody

Greedo

In order to vote you must have a Hasbro Pulse account.

You can vote once a day per account. Voting ends on Friday, May 29, 12:00 PM ET. The winning figure will be announced in June.

You can vote here.

Related: Toy Executive Confirms Lack Of Demand For Disney’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Products

The fact that there are no sequel trilogy characters might shock some people, mainly those in the media who routinely attacked Star Wars fans for their disdain of the sequel trilogy, but Star Wars fans have made it clear they are uninterested in these characters, and have no intention of purchasing them.

Diamond Select Toys President Chuck Terceira made that very clear in an interview in April. When asked if he had plans to continue making product from The Last Jedi he responded, “As you know, whatever was done before last year, DST had no control over. GG LTD made those decisions, but as I said, Dev is still here guiding the brand and we are aware of the past history.”

He continued, “I will say from what we have seen, the sales on the products from 7 & 8 were not too strong.”

“I know those movies, as well as 9, have their fans and those fans might say GG just never did the right products or characters or formats, and they might be correct,” he explained.

He then added, “However, we can only go by what we know. For sure the door is not closed to the ST products and we ARE working on a couple pieces for The Rise of Skywalker right now.”

Later in the interview, Terceira explains that he is not seeing demand for sequel trilogy characters, ““As I mentioned before, we are working on some, but I have to ask..are you SURE there is lots of demand for these “very” requested characters?”

He added, “The overall demand for busts and SW products is not what it was 10 or even 5 years ago.”

He then bluntly stated, “We just, as of yet, have not seen enough fans that would want to buy a bust have that personal affection for some of those new characters that makes sense to justify going to production, but for sure we’re watching it and perhaps as more time passes, fans affection for those characters will grow.”

Hasbro’s Black Series Archive Collection Fan Vote isn’t the only figures where the company isn’t featuring any sequel trilogy products.

Disney Star Wars Is Dumb reports that recently unveiled figures for Fan First Friday do not feature any Disney Sequel trilogy characters. They announced figures from The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lines Stormtrooper Luke Skywalker, Imperial Stormtrooper, Kamino Clone Trooper, Boba Fett Electronic Helmet, Luke Skywalker and Yoda Jedi Training, Darth Vader, 4-LOM and Zuckuss, Han Solo in Carbonite, and a Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition.

Even Disney is not selling Star Wars themed face masks in their estore. None of the masks feature sequel trilogy characters. Instead they feature Baby Yoda, R2-D2, and original trilogy versions of Luke Skywalker, Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca.

What do you make of this lack of Sequel Trilogy product coming from Disney and their licensees?

(Visited 541 times, 122 visits today)