New Alleged Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings Leaks Detail Film’s Overall Plot

New alleged Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leaks provide tons of information about the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

But before we get into the leak, a couple of set videos from the film’s production hint at when the film will be taking place.

Twitter user @charlesbassf shared a couple of videos from the set. In both of the videos you can see graffiti that reads 2020.

#ShangChi cool! Thanks so much! I see a 2020 sign on the wall on the left, so it takes place in the year 2020 maybe?

Same scene, but tried to get view of the monitor to see the shot! Looks pretty cool, as an establishing shot for this secret "building".

The graffiti reading 2020 has led many to believe that the film will take place during the five year gap after Thanos wiped out half of the universe’s population. If in fact, the film is taking place in 2020, it would be two years after Thanos’ forces attacked Wakanda and Thanos claimed the Mind Stone from Vision and snapped his fingers using the Infinity Gauntlet.

This time more than likely would have been a time of restructuring and attempting to move forward with their lives. It’s also possible it could have been very chaotic with major power players disappearing in an instant.

We did get a glimpse of this time period in Avengers: Endgame and we saw many people were still struggling with the sheer loss of everyone taken from Thanos. But there was also chaos as we saw with Hawkeye’ one man tour of all the organized crime syndicates.

4Chan Leaks

While these set videos give us an idea of when the film will take place, alleged leaks confirm that it will take place during five years following Thanos’ attack on Wakanda.

The leak comes from 4Chan and details that Shang-Chi will be working for The Mandarin, who adopted him. Awkwafina plays his sister, Fah Lo Suee, and they share a genuine family dynamic.

Not only do they share a family dynamic, but Shang-Chi believes his actions and the actions of The Mandarin are in the right as they attempt to maintain order in the world following Thanos’ attack. The leaker indicates there are a number of flashback scenes that show Shang-Chi aiding The Mandarin behind the scenes. In those flashbacks Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery and Mickey Rourke’s Ivan Vanko make cameos.

While they attempt to maintain order, The Mandarin also has Shang-Chi seeking out the Ten Rings. In his quest to find the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi is sent to hunt down and kill Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery. However, he is unable to do so and ends up allowing Slattery to go free.

This decision puts a number of things into motion. Slattery is picked up by authorities in London and it clues MI-6 and Clive Reston into The Mandarin’s activities.

In his quest to find the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi is entered into tournament being held by a “mysterious shadow figure.” The prize for winning the tournament is the Ten Rings.

The tournament not only attracts Shang-Chi and The Mandalorian, but a number of other governments and criminal organizations seeking the power of this alien technology.

The leaker details that during the tournament there will be a number of cameos including Baron Mordo, Batroc the Leaper, a Black Widow, Whiz Kid, White Claw, Omega Red, Spiral, and T-Ray. They also note an Asgardian named Dane and a vampire named Avok also make appearances.

T-Ray will reportedly get a larger role than others and the leaker indicates they might be introducing him here to tease a future appearance in a Deadpool film.

Clive Reston will also be at the tournament and the leaker details that he’s part of a “really funny reoccurring bit” where he discovers more and more powered people with new abilities like Spiral and Avok.

One of the more interesting parts of the leak is that mutants are already present in the world. The leaker speculates they might be introduced in a film or Disney Plus series that debuts before Shang-Chi.

Another interesting part is that the leaker writes, “Baron Mordo seems to be written out of Doctor Strange 2 in this movie.” It’s unclear what this mean, but it could mean his characterization and story arc has changed due to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The last time we saw Mordo was in the end credits of Doctor Strange where he was hunting down sorcerers he deemed unworthy and taking their power.

The tournament finally commences and Shang-Chi ultimately wins and claims the Ten Rings. However, he inadvertently summons Fin Fang Foom.

He, his adoptive sister, the Mandarin, and agent Clive Reston work together to defeat the dragon. After defeating Fin Fang Foom, Shang-Chi, and Fah Lo Suee team up to defeat The Mandarin.

The film ends with Shang Chi in present day Marvel Cinematic Universe- 2023, post Hulk snap.

FandomWire Plot Details

A separate rumor from FandomWire does indicate that Awakwafina is playing Fah Lo Suee. Unlike the comics where she was Shang-Chi’s sister she will be The Mandarin’s daughter and a potential love interest for Shang-Chi.

In contrast to the above leak, FandomWire also states that Shang-Chi was raised a fighter in an orphanage run by the Mandarin.

Shang-Chi eventually escapes and lives life on the run. However, The Mandarin eventually catches up with an older Shang-Chi, and offers him money and power if he fights in a tournament. He also promises to stop pursuing him.

The Mandarin wants Shang-Chi to fight in this tournament to claim the Ten Rings. He has been training Shang-Chi and the others in the orphanage for this tournament since he is unable to enter due to old age.

FandomWire also confirms that the tournament will feature an assortment of characters from across the MCU. Andy Signore describes it as a “Marvel-infused Mortal Kombat film.” He notes there will be “wizards, aliens, fighters, and well known comic book characters.” Those descriptions fit Mordo, Dane the Asgardian, and Batroc the Leaper.

Signore also details that Shang-Chi has the ability to create projections of himself during fight sequences. It sounds similar to Doctor Strange’s ability in his fight against Thanos on Titan or Naruto’s Kage Bunshin No Justu.

