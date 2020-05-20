Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League director was asked directly when he will release the Snyder Cut following a watch party of Man of Steel.

Snyder initially answered the question indicating the release of the film was out of his hand.

As transcribed by JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Snyder stated, “I’m not in control of it necessarily. It’s not really up to me. If it was up to me I would’ve already left it in a thumb drive in a bathroom somewhere.”

“I’m not in control of it necessarily. It’s not really up to me. If it was up to me I would’ve already left it in a thumb drive in a bathroom somewhere.” Zack on his cut of #JusticeLeague #manofsteelwatchparty — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 20, 2020

However, as the discussion continued Snyder passed the question to Man of Steel star Henry Cavill.

Cavill told him, “I reck you should just show it.”

Snyder continued to play coy saying, “I can’t show the movie right now because there is still a little bit to do.”

He then revealed a poster that reads Zack Snyder’s Justice League with the HBO Max logo.

Snyder then confirmed the film will be released on HBO Max in 2021. He explained, “It will probably be in ’21, the actual release, because we have a little work to do. But we are doing it.”

Following the conclusion of the Q&A section of the watch party, HBO Max released a press release confirming Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League will arrive in 2021.

In the press release Snyder stated, “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer Chairman Robert Greenblatt added, “Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich also commented, ““Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League.” He continued, “This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly also stated, “When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way.”

He added, “thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”

HBO Max released an updated synopsis for the film:

“In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. “

The confirmation comes after numerous rumors that WarnerBros was working on bringing the SnyderCut to HBO Max.

Most notably Mikey Sutton reported back in November that the Snyder Cut of Justice League would come to HBO Max. However, he noted at the time and which is now confirmed by Snyder that the cut was unfinished.

Sutton detailed that the film still had FX work to complete and that “what’s left needs work to be presented to the general public.”

He also noted at the time that the movie would more than likely be announced to push subscribed to HBO Max. The announcement today comes just a week before HBO Max officially launches.

Sutton also detailed that to complete the Snyder cut it would be “in the range of $10 million or more.”

The Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that the completion will cost $20-30 million, ” One source has pegged the effort in the $20 million range, although another source says that figure could be closer to $30 million.”

Are you looking forward to the Snyder Cut on HBO Max?

