The Batman Writer Mattson Tomlin Teases “Wild News” on Twitter — Could It Be Mega Man?

The Batman Writer Mattson Tomlin Teases “Wild News” on Twitter — Could It Be Mega Man?

Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote Matt Reeves’ script for The Batman, is in the nascent stage of establishing himself as a screenwriter and looking to the future.

He tweeted a cryptic tease on Tuesday revealing he had “wild news” but that he can’t say much more, most likely for contractual reasons. So that begs the question: just what is he alluding to and excited about?

Related: The Batman Writer Mattson Tomlin Teases New DC Movie — Could It Be Constantine?

Got some particularly wild news. I can’t say anything for a minute… Except HOLY SHIT 🤯🤯🤯 — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) May 19, 2020

A lot of replies in the thread jumped on his close-to-the-vest announcement thinking it had something to do with the Snyder Cut of Justice League officially coming to HBO Max in 2021.

Interesting as the timing is, Tomlin is on the team recovering the ball with Batman from Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck. His involvement in the Snyder Cut’s release is pretty unlikely.

A few others, probably following the rumors and hanging on Tomlin’s every word for the past several months, guessed another DC character: Constantine.

I’m guessing it’s Constantine and guys rob is the dceu Batman now affleck won’t come back and he shouldn’t in his condition — luke (@lukegranders) May 19, 2020

Tomlin is an avowed Constantine fan and rumor has it he is helping Warner Bros. revisit the character for theaters. He led many to believe that’s the case – and that he is buying some comics for research – when he tweeted the following meme in December:

“I need to buy some comic books.” pic.twitter.com/e09eE6foyX — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) December 13, 2019

The same rumor says WB is set on bringing back Keanu Reeves (who played the character in the 2005 film that’s gone on to be a cult classic) for a reboot in a new continuity. Reeves even said to Variety he was interested in returning and loved playing the jaded sorcerer:

“I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again. I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and [playing] in that world.”

JJ Abrams is already doing that for HBO Max; Bad Robot is developing a Justice League Dark series slated for the streamer in the near future and it’s a forgone conclusion the show will bring in John Constantine with or without Keanu and/or Matt Ryan.

Constantine is a fair guess but there’s been no official announcement of a new standalone feature. So what could Tomlin’s tease be about? The prime suspect may surprise you.

IMDb lists under Tomlin’s credits an adaptation of Nintendo game Mega Man as “announced” with him attached as a writer. Responding to a curious fan, Tomlin all but confirmed this is happening by tweeting his “favorite gif.”

He remained rather oblique and secretive but in that way which someone “can neither confirm nor deny” while giving credence to a possibility.

Will take every opportunity to tweet my favorite gif. https://t.co/fgypUjCTT9 pic.twitter.com/ym3kA37DOZ — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) May 21, 2020

IMDb and TheWrap also confirm Tomlin is working on Mega Man. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman – known for 2016’s Nerve, Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, that infamous documentary Catfish, and its subsequent TV series – are attached as well as writers and directors.

Full details, such as a release date, aren’t known yet.

(Visited 27 times, 6 visits today)