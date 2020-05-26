YouTuber Heel Vs Babyface Releases Hilarious The Last of Us Part 2 Parody Trailer

YouTuber Heel vs Babyface recently released a hilarious The Last of Us Part II parody trailer.

As you can see below the trailer features clips from The Last of Us Part II mixed with a number of pop culture references including the infamous “It is Ma’am Gamestop rant” and footage from Grand Theft Auto V.

But maybe the highlight of the trailer is a promotional video from fellow YouTube channel Golfbidder describing what clubs you need to play the game, a reference to the leaks surrounding The Last of Us Part II.

Take a look.

The trailer comes in the wake of intense backlash against Sony Interactive Entertainment, game developer Naughty Dog, and Creative Director Neil Druckmann following a number of leaks for The Last of Us Part II.

And while they got plenty of flak for the leaks, they received even more for how they reacted to the leaks using Muso TNT Ltd to target a number of YouTubers as well as Bounding Into Comics who were covering the leaks.

But they didn’t stop at YouTubers. They began targeting people who were creating memes surrounding the leaks and having them removed from social media platforms like Twitter and forums like Reddit.

Despite the controversy and the leaks, The Last of Us Part II still appears to be on track to sell well. Nielsen reports the The Last of Us: Part II is the most anticipated game to buy next for console and PC.

It beats out Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Minecraft: Dungeons, and FIFA 20.

What do you make of this The Last of Us Part II parody trailer? Do you plan on purchasing the game?

