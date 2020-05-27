Star Wars Actor John Boyega Hates “White on Black Racism” That “Ruined The World”

Star Wars Actor John Boyega Hates “White on Black Racism” That “Ruined The World”

Star Wars and Pacific Rim Uprising actor John Boyega recently took to Twitter to declare that he “really f***ing hates racists” following a video of four police officers in Minnesota arresting George Floyd.

After Floyd was arrested and then placed in an ambulance, the Minneapolis Police reported that Floyd had died after a “medical incident during police interaction.” The report also notes that police were wearing body cameras during the encounter. Those videos have not been released to the public at this time.

Following the arrest, four officers involved in the arrest were fired. Mayor Jacob Frey made the announcement on Twitter writing, “Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated.”

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

The Federal Bureau of Investigations was also brought in as part of the investigation.

In response to this news and the video, Boyega tweeted, “I really f***ing hate racists.”

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

He would double down on his statement when one person stated “we can’t conquer hatred with hatred.”

Hate us a strong word 🤔, we can’t conquer hatred with hatred . We rather say we hate their attitude — Ife (@IfeIfeolarinde) May 27, 2020

Boyega responded, “I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x.”

I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Boyega would then clarify that the racism he was referring to was specifically “WHITE on BLACK racism.”

His comments came after one man said he broke up with his girlfriend when she said she hated whites.

Nobody loves racists. I’m from Nigeria my ex said she hates whites so I broke up with her. — Dexy Dale (@DexyDale) May 27, 2020

Boyega wrote, “I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism.”

He added, “The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend.”

I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

After receiving some criticism on Twitter for his comments, Boyega would respond writing, “Twitter academics tend to make something of nothing. Fack em.”

Twitter academics tend to make something out of nothing. Fack em. https://t.co/U7XEFZdEzb — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

What do you make of Boyega’s comments?

