Star Wars and Pacific Rim Uprising actor John Boyega recently took to Twitter to declare that he “really f***ing hates racists” following a video of four police officers in Minnesota arresting George Floyd.

After Floyd was arrested and then placed in an ambulance, the Minneapolis Police reported that Floyd had died after a “medical incident during police interaction.” The report also notes that police were wearing body cameras during the encounter. Those videos have not been released to the public at this time.

Following the arrest, four officers involved in the arrest were fired. Mayor Jacob Frey made the announcement on Twitter writing, “Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigations was also brought in as part of the investigation.

In response to this news and the video, Boyega tweeted, “I really f***ing hate racists.”

He would double down on his statement when one person stated “we can’t conquer hatred with hatred.”

Boyega responded, “I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x.”

Boyega would then clarify that the racism he was referring to was specifically “WHITE on BLACK racism.”

His comments came after one man said he broke up with his girlfriend when she said she hated whites.

Boyega wrote, “I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism.”

He added, “The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend.”

After receiving some criticism on Twitter for his comments, Boyega would respond writing, “Twitter academics tend to make something of nothing. Fack em.”

What do you make of Boyega’s comments?

