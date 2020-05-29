Masters of the Universe artist Freddie Williams II, who worked on the He-Man/Thundercats crossover as well as Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe, recently shared a fan commission transforming All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho into She-Ra’s Bow.
Williams II transformed Jericho into the Bow from the original She-Ra: Princess of Power series. Bow is the most accomplished archer in all of Etheria, but he’s also a talented illusionist and musician.
Given his talents, his weapon of choice is called a Combow that has the ability to transform between an archer’s bow and a musician’s harp.
He hails from the Whispering Woods and eventually joins the Great Rebellion to fight against the Evil Horde. He is usually seen with his steed Arrow as well as the Koala-like Kowl.
Freddie Williams II shared his artwork to Twitter saying, “Chris Jericho as Bow (from She-Ra) Ink Wash commission.”
Take a look.
And here’s a better look.
Williams has been sharing quite a bit of his artwork recently.
He also shared a number of old commissions including Firestorm, Longshot, Raphael, Leonardo, Casey Jones, The Punisher, and Lady Death.
Take a look.
He Star Trek artwork was also recently shared by Red Letter Media.
They wrote on Twitter, “Just arrived! The original hand-drawn Plinkett Picard Artwork by Freddie Williams. These will be displayed on the RLM studio walls to honor a slightly less embarrassing show that never happened.”
