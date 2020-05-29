Masters of the Universe Artist Freddie Williams II Turns AEW’s Chris Jericho Into She-Ra’s Bow

Masters of the Universe Artist Freddie Williams II Turns AEW’s Chris Jericho Into She-Ra’s Bow

Masters of the Universe artist Freddie Williams II, who worked on the He-Man/Thundercats crossover as well as Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe, recently shared a fan commission transforming All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho into She-Ra’s Bow.

Williams II transformed Jericho into the Bow from the original She-Ra: Princess of Power series. Bow is the most accomplished archer in all of Etheria, but he’s also a talented illusionist and musician.

Given his talents, his weapon of choice is called a Combow that has the ability to transform between an archer’s bow and a musician’s harp.

He hails from the Whispering Woods and eventually joins the Great Rebellion to fight against the Evil Horde. He is usually seen with his steed Arrow as well as the Koala-like Kowl.

Freddie Williams II shared his artwork to Twitter saying, “Chris Jericho as Bow (from She-Ra) Ink Wash commission.”

Take a look.

Chris Jericho as Bow (from She-Ra) Ink Wash commission pic.twitter.com/Ssoat4ve3y — Freddie Williams II (@Freddieart) May 29, 2020

And here’s a better look.

Williams has been sharing quite a bit of his artwork recently.

He also shared a number of old commissions including Firestorm, Longshot, Raphael, Leonardo, Casey Jones, The Punisher, and Lady Death.

Take a look.

Firestorm Ink Wash commission from 2013 #OldArt pic.twitter.com/queQCy5NGx — Freddie Williams II (@Freddieart) May 29, 2020

Longshot Ink Wash commission from OzCon 2014 #OldArt pic.twitter.com/1xxyBBNhdw — Freddie Williams II (@Freddieart) May 28, 2020

Tri-Fold Ink Wash battle scene commission. Did the Raphael in Australia (Melbourne) then added the Casey Jones and Leonardo once I got back to my studio in the US! pic.twitter.com/8loVRLuPAa — Freddie Williams II (@Freddieart) May 28, 2020

The Punisher Ink Wash commission from 2015. that had to have been right before I started on Batman/TMNT pic.twitter.com/ClMUX8b5VH — Freddie Williams II (@Freddieart) May 28, 2020

Lady Death Pen&Ink commission. This is my first time ever drawing Lady Death – she has a really cool range of designs! pic.twitter.com/lUJpmtaHTy — Freddie Williams II (@Freddieart) May 27, 2020

He Star Trek artwork was also recently shared by Red Letter Media.

They wrote on Twitter, “Just arrived! The original hand-drawn Plinkett Picard Artwork by Freddie Williams. These will be displayed on the RLM studio walls to honor a slightly less embarrassing show that never happened.”

Just arrived! The original hand-drawn Plinkett Picard Artwork by @Freddieart Freddie Williams. These will be displayed on the RLM studio walls to honor a slightly less embarrassing show that never happened. pic.twitter.com/wfqaO6fONF — Red Letter Media (@redlettermedia) May 27, 2020

What do you make of Freddie Williams II’s vision of Chris Jericho becoming Bow from She-Ra: The Princess of Power? What about his other artwork? Do you have any favorites?

(Visited 180 times, 180 visits today)