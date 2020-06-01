Gearbox Software President and CEO Randy Pitchford decided to sell Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour with a “kill some pig cops” pitch.

On May 29th, Pitchford shared an image of the character named Pig Cop in Duke Nukem 3D released to PC in 1996.

Duke Nukem 3D, PC, 1996 pic.twitter.com/akUtNdwC2y — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 29, 2020

In a subsequent tweet that he has since deleted, Pitchford wrote, “If you want to kill some pig cops this weekend, here’s the Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour.”

He then shared a link to the game’s Steam store. (Archive link: http://archive.is/Qb5gO)

Pitchford would then write in another deleted tweet, “Too provocative? That’s the challenge with artists… Sometimes they push boundaries – even video game developers in 1996.” (Archive link: http://archive.vn/XuIlF)

Then in another deleted tweet he wrote, “We’re all looking at this world and struggling to come to grips with it. My intent is not to hurt anyone, but I noticed this and it’s interesting that the theme was there over 20 years ago in this video game and feels relevant today.”

He added, “Was feeling cute. May delete later.” (Archive link: http://archive.vn/uqFPS)

Following these tweets and as looting and rioting broke out over the weekend across multiple U.S. cities, Pitchford shared a gif that read “Love, not hate.”

Accompanying that gif he wrote, “I’m an artist. I support free speech, but never violence. We must not rationalize brutality.”

He continued, “I do not believe violence is a solution. I believe what the world needs is more love, more joy. I have dedicated my life to entertaining others. It hurts me to see others in pain.”

I’m an artist. I support free speech, but never violence. We must not rationalize brutality. I do not believe violence is a solution. I believe what the world needs is more love, more joy. I have dedicated my life to entertaining others. It hurts me to see others in pain. pic.twitter.com/ad4lXvCksw — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 31, 2020

In a subsequent tweet he then added, “I don’t know what the answer is. Sometimes you guys help me think about things. Sometimes I learn things by sharing thoughts.”

He added, “Emotions are high right now. I want to try to entertain you again and I think this moment in time will affect me and us forever.”

I don’t know what the answer is. Sometimes you guys help me think about things. Sometimes I learn things by sharing thoughts. Emotions are high right now. I want to try to entertain you again and I think this moment in time will affect me and us forever. https://t.co/B9VjoY4rgd — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 31, 2020

What do you make of Pitchford’s comments?

