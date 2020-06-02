Idris Elba Promotes Black Out Tuesday With Rap Lyrics Saying “We Cutting The Throat Of The Old System” And You “Better Run” If You Aren’t With Him

**Update: The headline and article was updated to reflect the quotes shared to promote Black Out Tuesday are part of a rap song by James BKS titled New Breed featuring Idris Elba.**

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Idris Elba, who played Heimdall in the Thor films as well as Avengers: Infinity War, promoted Black Out Tuesday with rap lyrics saying “we cutting the throat of the old system” following nights of rioting and looting across multiple cities in the United States.

Elba who also starred in Star Trek: Beyond, Pacific Rim, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Luther, and Turn Up Charlie shared a black square image to his Twitter.

Accompanying that image he wrote, “This ain’t a movie/ ain’t calling cut/ we cutting the throat of the old system.”

He added, “So if you ain’t with us/ then you better run.”

He concluded, “New breed.”

The words are lyrics from James BKS’ New Breed song featuring Q-Tip, Idris Elba, and Amrbilia.

Elba was not the only major celebrity to share the black square image to his social media as part of the Black Out Tuesday social media campaign. Multiple celebrities shared the image.

The Telegraph explains that Black Out Tuesday is a campaign “to fill Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with black squares, freeing up the time usually dedicated to social media for people to educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Upcoming Blade actor Mahershala shared the image to his Instagram and followed it up with one that reads “Vote” as well as another with a quote from poet and recording artist Amir Sulaiman.

Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson also posted the image with a list of names including George Floyd, Ahmaud Aubrey, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and Freddie Gray.

Superman actor Henry Cavill also shared the image. He wrote on Instagram, “Lead, Teach, Learn, Involve, Evolve. Together let’s normalise equality.”

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa just shared the black square.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot also shared the image.

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi also shared it.

In a subsequent post he declared that “the criminal justice is broken and has been failing us, particularly our black brothers and sisters, for far too long.”

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. shared the image as well.

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth also shared the image.

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt also shared the image.

Fellow Guardians of the Galaxy actor Zoe Saldana also shared the image.

Star Wars actor John Boyega also shared the image. He also wrote, “Doing this while increasing my knowledge on black businesses.”

What do you make of Elba’s comments and all of these celebrities taking part in the Black Out Tuesday campaign?

