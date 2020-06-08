Deadpool 2 Actor Terry Crews Under Fire For “Equality Is The Truth” Tweet

Deadpool and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews found himself at the center of a maelstrom due to a Tweet in which he called for unity between the white and black people.

In the Tweet, Crews made clear that to get along and defeat white supremacy you have to do it with white people; if not you only create black supremacy.

Crews wrote, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

He concluded, “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Following this tweet, Crews would be criticized by author Kevin Powel who wrote, “This makes absolutely no sense, makes every Black self-hating assumption that Black folks would actually try to do harm to White people in major ways, when there is no proof in history of any such behavior even remotely close to White supremacist behavior.”

He concluded, “Please read books, sir.”

Crews responded, “That’s not what I’m saying Kevin. At all.”

Powell responded in kind, “Terry, with all due respect, given your platform, you cannot just post something like that even remotely suggests that Black people would fall into “Black Supremacy” if we battle White Supremacy without White people.”

Crews then responded, “Kevin, I’ve learned that people will take anything you say and twist it for their own evil. Anything.”

Crews would also respond to a number of other individuals and elaborate on his original tweet.

In response to Dear White People and Whiskey Cavalier actor Tyler James Williams, Crews wrote, “I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all.”

In another response to Godfrey, Crews wrote, “I agree. I’m not discussing white people here. there are “gatekeepers of Blackness” within our own community who decide who’s Black and who’s not. I have often been called out for not being “black enough”. How can that be?”

Crews would be heavily criticized and attacked in some instances by a number of people for his tweets.

American Gods actor Orlando Jones replied to Crews writing, “Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn’t the only 1. Stronger Together.”

The Root’s Michael Harriot wrote, “Why not just stick to tweeting about things you know? Like the complexities of shucking or intricate steps involved in jiving?”

He added, “But nah. Terry Crews would rather explain why the people who created and perpetuated white supremacy must be protected when dismantling white supremacy.”

Rapper and producer Father wrote, “convinced terry crews is a small white man in a large black body like a MIB alien cuz don’t no n**** say shit like this.”

He then shared an image from Men In Black captioning it, “I live look inside Terry Crews head.”

Another user compared Terry Crews to Uncle Ruckus from The Boondocks. A character that on the show was a person who hated his own race and wished to be white.

Author Amanda Seales kept it short and to the point with how she described Crews, writing, “WELP! Now we know why Terry Crews threw Gabrielle Union under the bus. Always beware of c***s in the midst.”

Others would echo Seales’ sentiment.

Still others referred to Crews as an Uncle Tom.

Crews would respond to the name calling writing, “Any Black person who calls me a c**n or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not.”

Most recently he wrote, “Please know that everything I’ve said comes rom a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people.”

In a subsequent tweet he added, “I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you.”

What do you make of Terry Crews’ comments and the responses to his comments?

