Domestic Girlfriend Mangaka To Minimize Twitter Use Due to “Angry Criticisms” From Western Fans Over Series’ Ending

Domestic Girlfriend mangaka Kei Sasuga has announced that she will be limiting her future Twitter use due to the massive amounts of “angry criticisms” leveled against her by Western fans unhappy with the resolution of the series’ signature love triangle seen in the manga’s recent ending.
Sasuga’s manga revolves around a love triangle between Natsuo Fuiji and his teacher, Hina Tachibana, and (initially unbeknownst to him) her little sister, Rui Tachibana.
Natsuo’s romantic dilemma is further complicated when his widowed father tells him that he wishes to remarry. Introducing him to his new fiancée, Natsuo discovers that the woman is the mother of Hina and Rui, leading to a complicated story exploring taboo romantic feelings and definitions of maturity.
Prior to its official June 10th release in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine, the final chapter of Domestic Girlfriend was leaked online and uploaded to various manga pirating websites. Eager fans soon discovered that, after six-years, Natsuo ultimately married his first love, Hina Tachibana:
After the chapter was leaked, western fans vocally criticized Sesuga and expressed outright anger towards her over the ending, citing their disappointment that Natuso did not end the series with Rui:
I can’t bring myself to thank you. All I feel is betrayal and disappointment. In the end, the story’s messaging, as moving as it was, negated. Natsuo lied on his mom’s grave and lied to Rui. Apparently he did decide on a whim for Rui!
— J_the_Man (@J_the_ManSelden) June 3, 2020
Love dedicated to Rui? Are you on drugs or something? You don’t how to write a proper ending, playing with your readers like that. I could have accepted Hina as Natuso’s final choice without the accident, you made Hina into some sort of desperate ex who couldn’t let go.
— Mareng YA (@AmiYbz) June 3, 2020
It’s laughable how Natsuo just dumbly said yes to Rui’s decision to literally cancel the wedding rather than postponed it. You downgraded Hina into some sort of Martyr dedicated to one guy only her whole life. You maybe a sensei, but you are a joke of a mangaka.
— Mareng YA (@AmiYbz) June 3, 2020
I wish i’d never read this shit
Trash till the end
Domestic na kanojo was a mistake 5/10 for me just for the sake of rui arcs
and i wish sasuga sensei will stop making manga and why not have kids and raise them to be good people or just make incest hentai or just fuck herself pic.twitter.com/PmqVpzK4qB
— Reincarnated as a Nerd (resuming Kingdom) (@This_is_Salimo) June 6, 2020
In the face of this backlash, Sasuga noted that Twitter was “getting a little hard because there are too many angry criticisms” from Western fans, expressing her particular frustration at the constant wave of harassment from “people [who] do not buy it.”
ツイッターは海外の人からの揶揄、批判、粘着が多すぎちょっとキツくなってきた…
— 流石 景@ドメカノ27巻発売中 (@k_sasuga) June 6, 2020
As translated by Google, she added, “Thank you for many support replies. I really feel good. Regarding the criticism, the impression is that “there are many people who do not convey the thoughts and stances of the characters”, so I think that it seems like a little explanation scene with a book (I think that people like that do not buy it).
沢山の応援リプライありがとうございます。本当に元気が出ます。
批判に関しては「登場人物の思いやスタンスが伝わってない方が多いな」という印象なので単行本でちょっと説明シーン足そうかなと思っているくらいで(そういう方々は買わないと思いますが)雑誌の読者アンケートの速報もとても→
— 流石 景@ドメカノ27巻発売中 (@k_sasuga) June 6, 2020
She continued, “It’s good, and I’m not hurt, but I feel like “This is a bit terrible…” Even if I block an account, I come to a new account soon and it seems like “It’s useless to block”, or something tweet Every time I do, I feel like I was waiting, but when I was thrown in a foolish lip…”
よかったですし、傷ついてはいないんですが、「これはちょっと酷いな…」と感じるアカウントをブロックしてもすぐ新しいアカウントで来て「ブロックしても無駄だ」みたいにされたり、何かツイートする度に待ち構えていたように馬鹿にするリプ投げ込まれるとげんなりしてしまって…→
— 流石 景@ドメカノ27巻発売中 (@k_sasuga) June 6, 2020
Sasuga would then inform fans that the backlash had led her to decide to be more “conservative” in her Twitter use, though noted that she would continue updating her pixiv account.
She explained, “As I got advice from various people, I would like to be a little more conservative, except for every announcement. I’ll update pixv though. Thank you for all the support from all countries, thank you!”
色んな方からアドバイスいただいたように、告知ごと以外は覗きにくるのちょっと控えめにしていこうと思います。
pixvの更新はしていきますけどね。
国を問わず沢山の応援本当に嬉しかったです、ありがとうございます！✨
— 流石 景@ドメカノ27巻発売中 (@k_sasuga) June 6, 2020
However, Sasuga’s feeling elicited no sympathy from her critics, who instead only continued to accuse her of lacking talent and calling for her to quit creating manga altogether:
That’s how many of us feel, MOCKED, we spend years following your manga only feel to be mocked in the end. If you really don’t understand why people are so unhappy with the ending (no it’s not about which girl “win”, if you call that a “win”) then you have a big big issue
— AliceL (@novia0923) June 6, 2020
don’t make such a bad ending if you’re not ready for criticism
— AetherKendall (@KendalC_13) June 6, 2020
Then delete or deactivate your twitter. You can’t take a heat, don’t write unnecessary dramas or things that doesn’t fit, ever again. Or don’t write, like, EVER. You’d think you’ll be smart enough to realize that people will criticize you for your work, which is idk, NORMAL.
— Mareng YA (@AmiYbz) June 6, 2020
author do U wanna make me angry? 2 years I’ve followed this manga and now I get scrapy ending? abysmally. Natsuo he turns out a fuckin awful man. made Rui got pregnant and now marry Hina? poorly written by you. I’m disappointed 😡😭 pic.twitter.com/tCyn0eVxoM
— Chocolate (@xXxChocolatezZz) June 6, 2020
One person wrote, “Teacher, this is proof that the majority (80%) did not like the ending you gave your domestic girlfriend. They also paid for the comics. You need to rewrite the ending.”
先生、これは、大多数（80％）があなたが国内ガールフレンドに与えたエンディングが好きではなかった証拠です。彼らはまた、漫画の支払いをしました。エンディングを書き直す必要があります pic.twitter.com/np5T4MKlz4
— Dawood rasool (@RasoolDawood) June 11, 2020
On June 11th, an exhausted Sasuga offered an apology to the dissatisfied readers, stating “I’m sorry, but I can’t do anything anymore [about the ending].”
すみませんが、もうどうすることもできません。 https://t.co/2Uk3Z8Gy0b
— 流石 景@ドメカノ27巻発売中 (@k_sasuga) June 11, 2020