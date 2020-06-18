Disney To Rerelease 12 Movies Including Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Deadpool, and Black Panther To Theaters

Disney To Rerelease 12 Movies Including Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Deadpool, and Black Panther To Theaters

Disney will rerelease a number of films to help theaters reopen their doors after months of being shut down due to government mandates in reaction to coronavirus.

In an email sent to theaters and obtained by Bounding Into Comics, the Disney Cinema Partnerships Team announced they would be releasing 12 films to help theaters get folks back in their seats.

The email begins, “To support exhibitors as they reopen their doors, we will be offering 3 library titles per week over the course of the next 4 weeks.”

It adds, “Theaters have the option to play one, two or all three titles. There are no show schedule requirements.”

The first three films will be Zootopia, The Avengers and The Greatest Showman. They will be available between June 26th and July 2nd.

The next set of films includes The Jungle Book (live action), The Force Awakens, and Deadpool. They will be available between July 3rd and July 9th.

The third week from July 10th to July 16th includes Inside Out, Black Panther, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Finally, the fourth week from July 17th to July 23rd will include Beauty and the Beast (live action), Iron Man, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

You can see the full schedule below.

This news comes after a report in Variety that indicated they will also be releasing The Empire Strikes Back in U.K. theaters in a remastered 4K edition.

Vue Cinemas CEO Tim Richards confirmed The Empire Strikes Back will also be playing in Denmark.

The remastered 4K edition was previously released on Disney Plus and Blu-ray back in March alongside the rest of what Disney calls the Skywalker Saga films.

Will any of these films entice you to head to your local theater?

(Visited 429 times, 429 visits today)