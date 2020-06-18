After his surprise reappearance on Earth in the last chapter, Vegeta takes the fight directly to the villainous Moro, unleashing his new strength and a surprising, new technique learned specifically to deal with the ancient wizard in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

Beginning with a direct blow to Moro’s stomach, Vegeta opens the chapter in his Super Saiyan Blue form, assaulting the villain with a flurry of quick punches and kicks.

In spite of his elevated power levels and speed, Vegeta’s attacks initially appear to have little to no effect on Moro.

Despite Moro’s overwhelming power, Vegeta relentlessly continues his assault, during which his fellow Z-fighters realize that Vegeta is utilizing a new technique called Forced Spirit Fission.

The technique creates the accumulation of energy in the sky above them.

Vegeta then reveals that his technique has been ‘liberating’ all of the spirits that Moro had absorbed to increase his strength.

The Saiyan Prince then proceeds to dissipate the energy, returning the individual spirits to their respective home planets.

According to Goku, Vegeta’s new move “tears apart things through fusion or absorption.”

Vegeta elaborates that he is able to extract the life energy of all the people that Moro has killed. In fact, he even tells Piccolo that he can extract the Namekians that he combined with.

Vegeta’s continued attack and a surprising transformation by Moro can be seen in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

