HBO Max released a sneak peek at Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The trailer begins with Wonder Woman discovering a wall with a painting of a Mother Box on it. As she examines the image, Lex Luthor’s voice is heard saying, “The bell’s already been rung. And they’ve heard it.”

As she gets closer to the Mother Box image she gets a good look at the image behind it. It’s Darkseid.

Luthor’s voice continues, “But in the dark among the stars. Ding Dong. The god is dead.”

The clip ends with Darkseid in front of his vast army from Apokolips about to invade Earth.

The Justice League screenplay was written by Chris Terrio based on a story by Chris Terrio and Zack Snyder based on DC Comics characters.

The movie is produced by Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.

