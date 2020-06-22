Az from YouTube channel HeelvsBabyface reviews DC Universe’s Stargirl, Episode 6 “The Justice Society.”

He begins his review saying, “Hi everyone it’s Az here from Heel vs Babyface with my Stargirl Season 1 Episode 6 review that nobody is watching at all. After episode three everyone dropped off, clearly not getting into the show.”

He continues, “Well, I’ll tell you what. After one minute and fourteen seconds of this episode I was done. I was done. And then I let it played out a little longer, I did actually take a break, and it was still stupid.”

Az then mimics the theme music for the show and states, “Then it had an absolutely fantastic scene, and then there was some goofy stuff, some bad stuff, and then there was some good stuff, and then there was some good stuff, and then there was some good stuff.”

“So I thought after 1:14, I was done, I was really probably done. But this ended up being not a bad episode, not a bad episode. I know that seems like faint praise, but we’ll get into it,” he adds.

Watch his full review below:

Stargirl Season 1 continues with Episode 7 “Shiv Part One.”

New episodes debut on The CW on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET and are available to stream every Wednesday on The CW. New episodes can also be streamed on Mondays on DC Universe. There will be 13 episodes in total.

Here’s the official description from The CW:

“DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.”

The show stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl. She’s joined by Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Luke Wilson as S.T.R.I.P.E., and Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore.

What did you think of Stargirl Season 1 Episode 6 “The Justice Society?”

