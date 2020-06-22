Following an announcement trailer earlier this month that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales would be the next installment of the Spider-Man franchise from Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5, they recently provided a story update detailing what the game will look like.

Alongside a YouTube video promoting the game and Miles Morales as Spider-Man, they included a brief story update in a blog post.

The blog update from Creative Director Brian Horton details that the game will be set in the winter and will take place a year after the events of the first game. Horton specifically details it will take place just before the Christmas break.

However, it doesn’t appear that New York will be in a very merry mood. Horton explains that a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out and Miles’ new home of Harlem is at the heart of the battle.

Horton specifically writes:

Given that The Roxxon Energy Corporation made an appearance in the first game, it’s likely that this is the energy corporation Horton references, but that is still speculation at this point.

In the YouTube video, seen below, they also detail how Miles is different from Peter Parker.

Horton details, “We wanted to make sure when you played the game you felt like you were playing a brand new Spider-Man.”

Senior Animator James Ham added, “We wanted to make sure that his traversal was unique, his combat was unique. And we also wanted to make sure that Miles is his own Spider-Man.”

Ham elaborates, “He isn’t as confident, but he’s learning from Peter, he’s trained with Peter. He doesn’t move the same way. So when he’s swinging he’s a little bit more flaily.”

Horton also adds that Miles’ abilities of invisibility and bioelectricity will be part of his move set.

As for the scope of the game Horton detailed in the blog post it would be similar to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

He stated, “You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope.”

Where’s Peter Parker?

As for Peter Parker, Horton also gave an update on him. He’s not dead if that’s what you are wondering.

Horton detailed, “Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK. Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens.”

