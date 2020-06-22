Rumor: James Bond To Have Daughter In ‘No Time To Die’

A new rumor details that James Bond will have a 5-year-old daughter in the upcoming No Time To Die film.

The rumor comes from The Daily Mail and is based off an alleged call sheet that went up for sale on eBay as well as set photos depicting a young girl in overalls on set alongside actress Lea Seydoux, who played Bond’s love interest Madeleine Swann in SPECTRE. Seydoux reprises her role in No Time To Die.

According to The Daily Mail, the call sheet described “a scene shot in southern Italy last September, which featured Dr Swann alongside Lashana Lynch’s Nomi and a child called Mathilde, played by five-year-old Lisa-Dorah Sonne.”

The call sheet specifically states, “Nomi pilots Madeleine and Mathilde to safety with the island in the background.”

Set photos show a young girl wearing blue overalls that could be playing Mathilde.

Along with the call sheet and the set photos, The Daily Mail also cited an anonymous source that confirmed that Bond would be a Dad in the upcoming film.

Their source detailed, “Yes, it’s true. Bond is a dad. Daniel wanted to make this Bond film the most surprising and entertaining yet.”

“Daniel is older and his Bond is maturing and looking at life through the prism of fatherhood. But there’s a lot more to it than that,” the source said.

The source added, “Bond has always managed to charm his way into the hearts and beds of hundreds of beautiful women, seemingly without any consequences. Making him a father opens up a whole new world in terms of drama and story development.”

The most interesting detail from The Daily Mail’s source is the idea that Bond apparently doesn’t know he is a father. The source explains, “Bond finding out he is a father is integral to the plot.”

Following this rumor, former Bond Girl Britt Ekland, who played Mary Goodnight opposite Roger Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun, appeared on Good Morning Britain and reacted to the rumor saying, “Well, I think that Bond should probably be a little more untouchable. He’s a fantasy, Bond. Everyone wants to be Bond.”

Eklund was asked if Bond becoming a father ruined the fantasy. She answered, “I think so, I personally think so. Barbara [Broccoli, longtime producer of the Bond franchise] and Michael [G. Wilson, who is also a producer at EON Productions] know better than me.”

She added, “It would be wonderful if they turned back in time to the traditional, older bachelor.”

What do you make of this new rumor? Do you want to see James Bond as a Dad?

