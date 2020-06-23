Oscar Isaac Implies He’s Done With Star Wars Unless He Needs “Another House Or Something”

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Disney Sequel Trilogy, recently implied that he has no intentions of returning to the franchise.

In an interview with Deadline promoting his upcoming film The Card Counter with director Paul Schrader, Isaac was asked if he was more excited working on smaller, indie projects over larger big-budget films like Star Wars.

Isaac answered the question with a simple, “Yes.”

He then elaborated, “Yes. I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that. It was really fun.”

It’s not really what I set out to do. What I really set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspired me. I mean Paul [Schrader]’s movies, the things that he’s made, it’s in my DNA.”

“I’m not alone, obviously. Every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that’s certainly my case. It feels like for me as a personal turning point and that, as far as I’m concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It’s the process and the process of doing this.”

He then discussed the process of shooting The Card Counter, “We just shot, it was really a little over three weeks, and yet it was so immersive that it feels like having done a six month film on one of these big movies.”

He was then asked if his excitement for indie films would reduce the chances of seeing Poe Dameron back on the big screen any time soon.

Isaac responded, “Probably, but who knows.” He then jokingly added, “If I need another house or something.”

The Card Counter put their production on hold in March with only five days left to shoot. The production was paused after a cast member tested positive for coronavirus.

Deadline reports the film will go back into production in Mississippi on July 6.

Isaac can next be seen on the big screen in Dune as Duke Leto Atreides.

What do you make of Isaac’s comments?

