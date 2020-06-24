Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why She Turned Down the Role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy

Actress Amanda Seyfried, who recently voiced Daphne Blake in Scoob! and known for her roles in Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! recently detailed why she turned down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In an interview with ComicBook about her upcoming Netflix film You Should Have Left, Seyfried detailed how she turned down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, a role that ultimately went to Zoe Saldana.

When asked by ComicBook’s Brandon Davis if she thinks about turning down the role, Seyfried responded, “I think about it often.”

She then briefly discussed her daughter’s passion for superhero books before detailing why she turned down the role of Gamora.

Seyfried explained, “I’m not really a Marvel movie watcher, which is, I think, why I was just like, ‘Ah, I don’t wanna be green. It’s just so much work.'”

She then detailed that Jennifer Lawrence played a role in her decision to pass on the role, “I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about once, how long it took her to get blue. And I was like, ‘That seems like hell on earth,’ because then you get to set and you’re only there for a couple hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason.”

Seyfried concluded saying, “Maybe I should have done it.”

Putting in the Work

As Davis notes, Seyfried is still doing pretty well for herself. Celebrity Net Worth claims she has a net worth of $10 million. As previously mentioned she recently voiced Daphne in the Scoob! movie and she appears in the Netflix film You Should Have Left. She’s also working on A Mouthful of Air and Mank.

As for Saldana, who eventually took on the role of Gamora and went through “hell on earth,” her net worth stands at an estimated $35 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Saldana has appeared in a number of tentpole franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy and the two most recent Avengers films. She also played Lt. Uhura in the Star Trek film franchise and plays Neytiri in the Avatar franchise.

Saldana will reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as her role as Neytiri in the next four Avatar films.



