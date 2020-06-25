Artist Vanessa Sario Tolentino or Ayessario recently shared a number of anime-inspired pinups of DC Comics’ Zatanna.

Zatanna was first created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson and first appeared in Hawkman #4 back in 1964

In Zatanna’s first appearance both Hawkman and Hawkgirl discover what they believe to be living statues. They each bring their own version of the statue to their space station where they discover that Zatanna has informed them that she is the daughter of Zatara and that in order to make her hole the two statues have to be combined together.

Zatanna would go on to detail that she’s been using her father’s magic to search for him in between stage appearances. She ended up splitting herself in half, but her inexperience with her father’s magic caused her to become immobile and thus she needed Hawkman and Hawkgirl to save her.

Zatanna would go on to become a member of the Justice League and played an instrumental role in wiping Batman’s memory in the Identity Crisis storyline. While Batman would initially distrust Zatanna after discovering her role in wiping his mind, he would later warm back up to her as the two became close friends.

In DC Comics’ New 52 reboot Zatanna would become a member of Justice League Dark alongside Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Madame Xanadu, and others.

Tolentino recently shared her anime-inspired Zatanna pinups to Instagram.

She previously shared what looks to be a sketch cover back in September 2018.

She later shared a work in progress of Zatanna in December 2018.

In December 2019 she shared a black and white Wonder Woman sketch cover featuring Zatanna.

In February she revealed another Wonder Woman sketch cover very similar to the one above. It also featured Zatanna, but this time with colors.

Later in February, she shared the completed pinup of Zatanna that she had previously been working on.

Then in March she shared another sketch cover this time on Justice League: No Justice featuring Zatanna.

In April she shared her work in progress of another Zatanna pinup showing her partially finished lineart.

She later shared her completed work.

Finally in May, she put a little bit of a comedic spin on Zatanna as she struggles to wrangle a number of bunnies.

