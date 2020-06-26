Final Volumes Of Persona 4 Manga To Be Released Later This Year!

UDON Entertainment announced they will be publishing the final three volumes of the Persona 4 manga.

Based on Atlus’ popular video game Persona 4, the final three volumes of the Persona 4 manga will be available to purchase later this year.

Persona 4 follows transfer student Soji Seta and his new friends as they find themselves following the legend of the Midnight Channel and end up being pulled into another dimension. In this other dimension, a person’s innermost secrets materialize as a Shadow.

Shadow’s are powerful entities that can become an ally or something much worse.

Persona 4 Volume 11 is currently available to purchase now.

Here’s the official description:

“The investigation team seeks to avenge their fallen ally. But is it justice they seek, or revenge? And what will they do when they learn that the killer they’ve been seeking, may be closer than they ever imagined…”

Persona 4 Volume 12 arrives on September 15, 2020.

Here’s the official description:

“The true murderer has been revealed, and the Investigation Team must return to the Midnight Channel to finally bring the case to an end. Based the Persona 4 video game!”

Finally, Persona 4 Volume 13 arrives on October 20, 2020.

Here’s the official description:

“With the murder case closed and the true killer apprehended, Soji Seta prepares to leave Inaba. But as the full truth about the Midnight Channel is revealed, the Investigation Team discovers they have one final challenge to face. It’s the grand finale of the Persona 4 manga!”

Not only will UDON Entertainment be publishing the final three volumes, but if you are looking to collect the entire run, they explain in a press release that “all the early volumes of the Persona 4 manga are back in stock.”

