Justice League actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, accused director Joss Whedon of abuse.

Fisher made his accusations on Twitter writing, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

He then called out Geoff Johns and Jon Berg as well writing, “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.”

Finally Fisher wrote, “Accountability>Entertainment”

Fisher previously posted to Instagram that he’d “like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

That statement being praise for Whedon during a San Diego Comic Con panel promoting Justice League. Fisher stated, “Yea. I mean Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to clean up and finish up for him.”

Fisher is not only the person to make accusations against The Avengers and Justice League director.

Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole penned an opinion piece in TheWrap describing Whedon as a “hypocrite preaching feminist ideals.”

Cole claimed that after their marriage ended Whedon confessed to her that he used his position on Buffy the Vampire Slayer to have numerous affairs. In one communique he wrote, “When I was running ‘Buffy,’ I was surrounded by beautiful, needy, aggressive young women. It felt like I had a disease, like something from a Greek myth. Suddenly I am a powerful producer and the world is laid out at my feet and I can’t touch it.”

She then detailed that he did touch it. She wrote, “Joss admitted that for the next decade and a half, he hid multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans and friends, while he stayed married to me.”

Cole then added that Whedon told her, ““I let myself love you. I stopped worrying about the contradiction. As a guilty man I knew the only way to hide was to act as though I were righteous. And as a husband, I wanted to be with you like we had been. I lived two lives.”

In fact, she goes on to claim that Whedon went on to describe that his behavior was normal in Hollywood, “In many ways I was the HEIGHT of normal, in this culture. We’re taught to be providers and companions and at the same time, to conquer and acquire — specifically sexually — and I was pulling off both!”

Cole concluded her article writing, “I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be. I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches.”

Whedon responded to the article via a spokesperson who stated, “While this account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations which can be harmful to their family, Joss is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife.”

Fisher’s comments also appear to support a rumor from back in April that Geoff Johns was instrumental in bringing Joss Whedon on board of Justice League and interfering with Zack Snyder’s original vision for the film.

That rumor came from YouTuber Grace Randolph.

She stated, “In fact I can tell you, Johns is pretty much the one who was responsible for Zack Snyder getting replaced by Joss Whedon.”

She added, “He did it behind his back. That’s all I’ll tell you today. It’s really bad.”

Snyder’s original vision will be released next year on HBO Max.

As for Whedon his new show The Nevers is expected to air in the future on HBO. The show had already begun filming in 2019.

What do you make of Fisher’s accusations against Whedon?

