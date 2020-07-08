New Star Wars Short Story Claims “Capitalist Strip-Mining” And Nuclear Reactors Caused The Destruction Of Captain Phasma’s Home World

New Star Wars Short Story Claims “Capitalist Strip-Mining” And Nuclear Reactors Caused The Destruction Of Captain Phasma’s Home World

A new Star Wars short story reveals the destruction of Captain Phasma’s home world of Parnassos was caused by “capitalist strip-mining.”

As first reported by Disney Star Wars Is Dumb, the recently released short story Black Spire: Return to a Shattered Planet by Delilah S. Dawson that was published in the paperback Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire on June 30, 2020 reveals that Phasma’s home planet was destroyed by “capitalist strip-mining and cheaply built nuclear reactors.”

The comments come from Galaxy’s Edge main character Vi Moradi, who is attempting to recruit Chewbacca for a mission to Parnassos to rescue the last survivors of the planet Siv and her son Torbi.

When asked about Parnassos, Moradi states, “You wouldn’t want to. It got destroyed by capitalist strip-mining and cheaply built nuclear reactors. It’s the worst place I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been to Mustafar.”

Later Moradi would further explain Parnassos’ destruction.

She states, “Parnassos was the home planet of Captain Phasma, once the feared, chrome-plated commander of the First Order’s stormtrooper legions. Our friend Finn took her down right before the Battle of Crait.”

Moradi then details how Parnassos was destroyed. She explains, “A long time ago, Parnassos’s destruction was set into motion by the Con Star Mining Corporation. As resources dwindled, life there became increasingly savage and challenging, and small groups clung to their territories and struggles to survive.”

What do you make of this new revelation about Parnassos?

(Visited 65 times, 65 visits today)