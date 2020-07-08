Stanley “Artgerm” Lau Shows Off His Persona 5 Artwork and Pinups

Artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau who has made a name for himself doing variant covers for Marvel Comics and DC Comics recently shared a number of Persona pieces he’s completed.

Artgerm’s variant covers primarily focus on the female characters from DC Comics and Marvel Comics. He’s had a lengthy run providing Supergirl variants and has also put his talents to Catwoman and Wonder Woman.

In fact, one of pieces of Wonder Woman graces the cover of the newly released Wonder Woman Her Greatest Victories graphic novel that collects Wonder Woman #329, Wonder Woman #9 (1987), Justice League #13-14 (2012), Wonder Woman #10 (2017), Wonder Woman #24 (2017), and Wonder Woman: Steve Trevor #1 (2017).

He also recently shared his variant cover for Dark Knights Death Metal #3 featuring Supergirl.

As for Marvel Comics he’s done a number of variants featuring Spider-Gwen, Captain Marvel, Magik, Rogue, X-23, and others. But one of his standouts was a Jean Grey cover for X-Men #1.

He’s probably one of the best variant cover artists out there, and now he’s showing off what he can do with a number of Persona 5 characters including Ann “Panther” Takamaki, Futaba “Oracle” Sakura, Makoto “Queen” Niijima, and of course Joker.

Artgerm first shared his pinups of Ann Takamaki, Futaba Sakura, and Makoto Niijima to Twitter writing, “Just started playing Persona 5 Scramble lately (my first Persona game) and found it quite enjoyable.”

He added, “Also realized that I’ve drawn quite a few Persona pieces.”

Here’s a better look at the three pinups.

First up is Ann Takamaki.

Next is Futuba Sakura.

And last, but not least is Makoto Niijima.

In a subsequent tweet, Artgerm shared more pieces of art of Ann Takamaki and Makoto Niijima as well as one of Joker.

Here’s a better look at those three starting with Ann Takamaki.

Next, is another look at Makoto.

And finally, Joker.

Artgerm does have an online store where he has a number of art prints as well as art books and even a diorama of Mai Shiranui from The King of Fighters available to purchase.

What do you make of Artgerm’s Persona 5 pinups? Which one is your favorite?

