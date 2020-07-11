Yen Press Announces 6 New Titles At Anime Expo Lite Including New Goblin Slayer And Sword Art Online Acquisitions

Yen Press announced a number of new publishing acquisitions including a new Goblin Slayer light novel and a new Sword Art Online manga at Anime Expo Lite.

Yen Press announced three new manga acquisitions which include The White Cat’s Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King’s Lap, Wolf & Parchment, and Sword Art Online Project Alicization.

The White Cat’s Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King’s Lap

The White Cat’s Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King’s Lap is written by Aki with art by Yamigo Kureha.

This manga is a shojo isekai adapted from an online novel.

Here’s the official description:

“My life was pretty ordinary. Go to college, live in an apartment, hang out with people. But because of that pompous, irritating girl I grew up with, I got dragged into a huge mess. As usual. Now I’m in another world where she’s a well-respected shrine maiden…and I got turned into a cat. How did it come to this?!”

Wolf & Parchment

Wolf & Parchment is written by Isuna Hasekura with art by Hidori.

This is a manga adaptation of the light novel and a spin-off of Spice and Wolf that takes place 10 years after the end of the original series. The series features Lawrence and Holo’s traveling companion Col and their daughter Miyuri.

Here’s the official description:

“When Col leaves the cozy mountain village of Nyohhira aspiring to become a full-fledged member of the clergy, a certain impetuous wolf can’t help stowing away aboard his ship to follow him for a chance to have a grand adventure of her own!”

Sword Art Online Project Alicization

Sword Art Online Project Alicization is written by Reki Kawahara with art by Koutarou and original illustrations by abec.

This manga is an adaptation of Sword Art Online’s Alicization Arc, the basis of the ongoing anime Sword Art Online: Alicization.

Here’s the official description:

“Deep in an unfamiliar forest, Kirito awakens with sensations far too convincing for a virtual world… With memories of a life he doesn’t remember living. A boy and a girl…and a name that sticks in his mind: Alice.”

Along with these three manga acquisitions, Yen Press also revealed two light novels A Certain Magical Index SS and Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana

A Certain Magical Index SS

A Certain Magical Index SS is written by Kazuma Kamachi with illustration by Kiyotaka Haimura.

The light novel was originally published in Japan during the serialization of A Certain Magical Index. A Certain Magical Index SS was the first spin-off of the light novel series. The story features Touma, Hamazura, and Accelerator.

Here’s the official description:

“Kamijou Touma faces his roughest challenge yet-a classroom hot pot party! Meanwhile in London, the women’s dorm in a base of magicians may never see another day as wild as this one. And in the underbelly of Academy City, Accelerator stumbles upon someone who has been waiting for him all this time…? Here begins the supplementary SS series of A Certain Magical Index!”

Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana

Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana is written by Kumo Kagyu with art by lack.

This light novel takes place a decade before the events of the original Goblin Slayer story. It follows Sword Maiden and her party of six as they seek out the Demon King in order to slay him.

Here’s the official description:

“Not a soul knows how the death and destruction started. Only one thing is certain—it came from the north. Deep within the Dungeon of the Dead is where the the Demon King resides and the only hope humanity has of defeating this great evil rests on the shoulders of a handful of adventurers. This tale of Sword Maiden’s past smells of ash and sounds like the ringing of bare steel.”

Along with these manga and light novel acquisitions they also announced a new art book, Keito Koume Illustrations: Spice & Wolf – The Ten-Year Calvados.

Keito Koume Illustrations: Spice & Wolf – The Ten-Year Calvados

This art book showcases Spice & Wolf illustrator Keito Koume’s artwork from the manga adaptation and includes cover art as well as a full color manga excerpt.

Here’s the official description:

“Never before has the stunning color art of the manga adaption of Spice and Wolf been seen like this! As a compendium of the illustrations delivering a story that ran strong for ten years, this is a must-have for any fan of everyone’s favorite apple-loving wolf!”

