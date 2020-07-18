Keanu Reeves Reveals First Look At ‘BRZRKR’

John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves revealed a first look at his upcoming 12-issue limited comic book series titled BRZRKR.

Reeves is teaming up with former X-O Manowar scribe Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colorist Bill Crabtree, and letterer Clem Robbins for the bloody and brutal series that follows an immortal warrior’s fight through the ages.

The series follows a man called Berzerker who is a half-mortal and half-god. He is cursed and compelled to violence even if it drives him insane.

However, after walking the Earth for centuries he might have found a refuge for his curse. He begins working with the United States government to take on missions too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

In exchange, he has been promised information about his violent existence and how he can end it.

While promoting the book, Reeves detailed his love for comic books and how they’ve influenced him, ““I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically.”

He added, “To have the chance to create BRZRKR and collaborate with legends in the industry like writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, color artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual/cover artist Rafael Grampá – along with the great folks at BOOM! Studios – is a dream come true.”

Kindt would also comment about the series, providing some details on what to expect, “The best collaborations have each partner bringing something unique to the table. Wth BRZRKR we mixed a potent cocktail of all the things that we love: the tale of an immortal warrior laced with history, conspiracies, spirituality, and a gigantic helping of bonkers action and violence — all with intense purpose and ultimately a heartbreaking discovery.”

Vitti added his own thoughts, “I was visiting New York when BOOM! Studios reached out to me about BRZRKR and as soon as I saw that I would be working with Matt Kindt and Keanu Reeves, I was jumping with excitement because I knew that this would be an incredible experience.”

He added, “And I was right! This series has everything I love to draw, and I can’t wait for it to hit stores so we can share it with all of you!”

BOOM! Studios Editor-in-Chief Matt Gagnon also weighed in, “Keanu is a creative force like no other and it’s been a once-in-a-lifetime experience collaborating on his first-ever comic book series,”

Gagnon added, “The great Matt Kindt, one of my absolute favorite creators, is working hand in glove with Keanu on scripts, the brilliant Alessandro Vitti is illustrating this series in brutally exquisite detail, and the always-phenomenal Rafael Grampá is delivering searing covers. BRZRKR is a visceral, masterly crafted comic book epic.”

BRZRKR #1 will feature cover art by Rafael Grampá as well as a variants by Vitti and Mark Brooks.

BOOM! also promises that they will be providing an even larger look at the upcoming series if you attend their Comic Con panel on July 26 at 11 am PT.

BRZRKR #1 arrives on comic book shelves in October 2020.

