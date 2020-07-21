Alleged Leaked New Mutants Trailer Reveals Film Is Coming To Disney Plus

An alleged leaked New Mutants trailer reveals that the film will be arriving on Disney Plus in September.

The alleged trailer was leaked to YouTube and reveals the much-delayed film will be coming to Disney Plus specifically on September 4th.

The alleged trailer would gain widespread attention once it was shared to an X-Men subreddit and then picked up on Twitter by user ethxmarvel.

Conflicting Reports

Following the trailer gaining widespread attention there was a back and forth on whether the trailer was fake or not.

Skyler Shuler of Dis Insider seemed to think it was legit as he took to Twitter to write, “Okay, Disney should be announcing THE NEW MUTANTS to Disney+ very soon.”

Daniel Richtman would indicate it “could be fake.”

He then stated, “Looking into it and will let you know.”

Richtman would later indicate that “A Disney rep just told me it’s fake.”

However, he would go on to caution that Disney also stated their poster for the Solo movie film was fake, and that ended up actually being legitimate promotional artwork.

He later added, “This comes from Disney. Not me. Maybe it’s real and they don’t want people to know. But I only told you what they told me. Let’s wait and see.”

Shuler would then respond to Richtman saying, “I 100% believe Disney told Daniel this, I’ve known Daniel a long time and he will be the first person to tell you that Disney does this all the time when it comes to fake or even legit leaks of things, and the spot could be fake but it going to D+ is another story entirely.”

CBR would eventually get into the game as well with an article by Tim Adams claiming the trailer is fan-made. Adams wrote, “CBR has confirmed that The New Mutants teaser promoting a September 4 debut on Disney+ is not real.”

Adams added, “According to Disney, it’s a fan-made trailer, and not a leaked announcement.”

Jacob at Discussing Film would also relay a communique from Disney claiming the trailer is fake. He wrote, “UPDATE: Per a Disney rep, it’s fake.”

He then added that Disney told him, “This is fake and fan created. Please ignore.”

KC Walsh the Editor-in-Chief at Geeks World Wide also indicated that Disney told him the trailer was fake. However Walsh stated, “Got the same message but, Disney international has made these mistakes before, n Disney denied even though they turned out to tbe real,” Walsh added, “This is taken from Australian TV and contains new footage and dialogue, also Disney was supposed to make a big announcement this week.”

ComicBookMovie notes that the alleged leaked trailer does appear to contain new footage from the film if it is a legitimate trailer.

Notably, at the 00:16-17 second mark with a new shot of Danielle Moonstar and the Demon Bear smashing through the wall.

There’s also the 00:19 second mark with the young mutants among the rubble, and the 00:22 second mark with another glimpse at Moonstar.

Back in April, Mikey Sutton scooped that Disney was “seriously considering dropping The New Mutants on Disney+.”

In his Geekosity Facebook group, he explained, “According to multiple inside sources, Disney is seriously considering dropping The New Mutants on Disney+, possibly by this summer.”

He added, “Please note that, as of this reporting, no final decision has been made yet. Obviously, the situation with the global pandemic has made it difficult to nail down any theatrical release plans or alternatives.”

“But Disney has weighed their options regarding The New Mutants and they seem to be in agreement this is the best path for that particular movie going forward,” he elaborated.

He then concluded, “It has a modest budget that so they won’t actually being leaving money on the table, and it’s presence on Disney+ could give the channel a much-needed jolt.”

The New Mutants will have a panel at the [email protected] convention this Thursday. We should know more then.

Theaters Not Opening

In the meantime, there is a bit of an issue with waiting on theaters to reopen for the much delayed New Mutants film. Tenet, which was supposed to jump start new films in theaters has been indefinitely delayed.

Variety reported Tenet was removed from Warner Bros. release calendar. Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich stated, “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for ‘Tenet,’ Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature.”

He added, “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.”

Not only was Tenet indefinitely delayed, but Cowen analyst Doug Cruetz predicts theaters in the United States will be closed until the middle of 2021.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “We now expect domestic theaters to be largely closed until mid-2021, in part because we don’t think studios will be interested in releasing their largest movies into a capacity-constrained footprint.”

In fact, Cruetz expects that there will be “no film releases in fiscal year 2020.”

HBO and Fox

Along with many theaters still being closed in the United States, there are also contractual obligations with HBO for streaming.

A report back in 2018 from Multichannel detailed that Fox and HBO had signed a long-term extension to their distribution deal that began in the 1980s.

R. Thomas Umstead wrote, “Terms of the deal — an extension of a distribution agreement between the two parties that began in the early 1980s — were not disclosed, but HBO and Fox executives said the agreement extends well into the next decade.”

He added, “The deal includes digital-media rights including broadband and video-on-demand within the HBO movie premium window.”

Harold Akselrad the HBO co-president at the time stated, “This year marks the 25th anniversary since HBO entered into a continuous output deal with Fox, making it our longest-running output relationship with a studio.”

He added, “Films from Fox have been a part of the HBO offering since the early days of the network, and their consistent success at the box office has made them a valuable part of our programming lineup.”

So for the film to skip its theatrical release, it would more than likely also have to step over a lot of contracts to do so.



