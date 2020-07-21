HBO Max is adding quite a bit of new content in August including a number of Batman films including The Dark Knight and the upcoming HBO scripted series Lovecraft Country as well as Blade Runner: The Final Cut.
August 1
10,000 BC, 2008
All the President’s Men, 1976
Altered States, 1980
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Batman (1989), 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
The Candidate 1972
Carefree, 1938
The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Contact, 1997
The Dark Knight 2008
The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Elf, 2003
The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
The First Wives Club 1996
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio, 1933
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fracture, 2007
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
Hard to Kill, 1990
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
August 2
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
August 3
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
- Invisible Stories, a six-episode half-hour drama series from HBO Asia, tells the untold stories from the fictional neighborhood housing estate in multicultural Singapore.
August 4
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Swamp provides a look behind the curtain of Washington politics by following three renegade Republican Congressmen as they bring libertarian and conservative zeal to champion the President’s call to “drain the swamp,” while facing demands to raise money for their re-election campaigns and the Republican national party.
August 6
An American Pickle, Film Premiere
- An American Pickle, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1919 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family.
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
- On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries takes viewers on a journey following a team of female journalists as they report on the presidential election that will define a generation.
August 7
Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
August 8
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
August 9
Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)
August 11
Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)
- HBO Sports, NFL Films and the two Los Angeles-based NFL franchises, The Chargers and Rams, are teaming up for an unprecedented and unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League.
August 12
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
- Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn tells the story of Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Yusuf Hawkins’ death and the official response to it sparked outrage in New York, unleashing a torrent of racial tension and spurring tireless civil rights activism that exposed deep racial prejudices and inequities which continue to plague the country today.
August 13
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
August 14
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)
August 15
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
August 16
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
- Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia and his uncle George on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose. Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.
August 18
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
August 20
The Fungies, Season 1A
August 21
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
August 22
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
August 23
Mia’s Magic Playground
August 24
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
August 27
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
- The four-part buddy comedy docuseries follows actor/documentarian/philanthropist Ravi Patel as he travels the world seeking answers surrounding life’s universal questions.
August 28
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season Six
August 29
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
While HBO Max also revealed a number of titles arriving in August, they also announced that quite a bit of content will also be leaving the platform in August including their Harry Potter films, Full Metal Jacket, Good Will Hunting, and more.
Here’s the full list sorted by when they will be leaving the platform.
August 25
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
August 28
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)
August 31
42nd Street, 1933
A Perfect World, 1993
Adam’s Rib, 1949
Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Good Will Hunting, 1997
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Misery, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
What are you looking forward to checking out on HBO Max?