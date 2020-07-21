Here’s Everything Arriving On HBO Max In August

HBO Max is adding quite a bit of new content in August including a number of Batman films including The Dark Knight and the upcoming HBO scripted series Lovecraft Country as well as Blade Runner: The Final Cut.

August 1

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

August 2

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

August 3

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

Invisible Stories, a six-episode half-hour drama series from HBO Asia, tells the untold stories from the fictional neighborhood housing estate in multicultural Singapore.

August 4

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Swamp provides a look behind the curtain of Washington politics by following three renegade Republican Congressmen as they bring libertarian and conservative zeal to champion the President’s call to “drain the swamp,” while facing demands to raise money for their re-election campaigns and the Republican national party.

August 6

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

An American Pickle, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1919 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family.

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries takes viewers on a journey following a team of female journalists as they report on the presidential election that will define a generation.

August 7

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

August 9

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

August 11

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

HBO Sports, NFL Films and the two Los Angeles-based NFL franchises, The Chargers and Rams, are teaming up for an unprecedented and unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League.

August 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn tells the story of Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Yusuf Hawkins’ death and the official response to it sparked outrage in New York, unleashing a torrent of racial tension and spurring tireless civil rights activism that exposed deep racial prejudices and inequities which continue to plague the country today.

August 13

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

August 14

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

August 15

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

August 16

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia and his uncle George on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose. Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

August 18

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

August 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

August 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

August 22

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

August 23

Mia’s Magic Playground

August 24

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

August 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

The four-part buddy comedy docuseries follows actor/documentarian/philanthropist Ravi Patel as he travels the world seeking answers surrounding life’s universal questions.

August 28

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

August 29

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

While HBO Max also revealed a number of titles arriving in August, they also announced that quite a bit of content will also be leaving the platform in August including their Harry Potter films, Full Metal Jacket, Good Will Hunting, and more.

Here’s the full list sorted by when they will be leaving the platform.

August 25

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

August 28

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)

August 31

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam’s Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

What are you looking forward to checking out on HBO Max?

