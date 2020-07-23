Eaglemoss Hero Collector is showcasing their The Orville Starship Collection at [email protected] this week at their virtual booth.

The Orville Starship Collection was announced at last year’s The Orville panel at San Diego Comic-Con and now the collectible miniatures, which are based off of Seth MacFarlane’s hit science fiction show are available to purchase.

The collection currently features three collectibles with two of them being the show’s eponymous USS Orville.

The ships are typically 5 inches in length although they have a special XL version of the USS Orville that comes in at over 10 inches.

USS Orville

USS Orville (ECV-197), the eponymous vessel of The Orville! This Exploratory-class vessel was designed for long voyages into uncharted space,carrying nearly 300 crew members and their families.

The ship is currently available to pre-order for $29.95.

Union Shuttle

Union Shuttle(ECV-197-1), the sleek shuttlecraft used by the USS Orville’s crew to ferry themselves to other ships and the surfaces of alien planets.

The ship is currently available to pre-order for $29.95.

USS Orville XL Edition

The ship is currently available to pre-order for $74.99.

Not only is Eaglemoss Hero Collector showing off the first three ships of their The Orville Starship Collection, but they are also expanding it.

The collection will expand to include more ships beginning in 2021. They tease that they will include ships from the militarized Moclans, the synthetic Kaylon, the fanatical Kril, and more from the Planetary Union.

What do you make of Eaglemoss Hero Collector’s The Orville Starship Collection? Do you plan on purchasing one of these miniatures?

