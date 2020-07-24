A brand new Warhamer 40k 4-player co-op game has been announced by developer Fatshark.

The game titled Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set in the hive city of Tertium and will see players fight alongside each other against hordes of enemies.

Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund described the game, “I am happy to announce Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to the gaming world today. We are utilising the knowledge and experience honed from the Vermintide franchise in this new take on the Warhammer 40,000 universe.”

He added, “We are bringing the four-player, first-person co-op experience to a new setting, and we can’t wait to share the game with everybody in 2021.”

Take a look at the first teaser trailer.

The official description on the game’s Steam page begins, “Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning co-op action franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium.”

It continues, “In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants.”

Finally it concludes, “It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.”

On the official Warhammer Community website they describe the game as a “co-op first person shooter, with a strong melee component.” They add, “You’ll use a variety of ranged and melee weapons in visceral clashes against the forces of the Dark Gods to prevent the city from succumbing to Chaos.”

They also provided a little bit in the way of lore. The city of Tertium is on Atoma Prime and will see players become part of the Inquisition as they face off against the cult of the Admonition.

YouTuber Arch Warhammer also provided some more information on the lore looking at the images released for the game.

Arch speculates that players will take on the role of Imperial Guard personnel recruited by an Inquisitor or Inquisitorial stormtroopers, now known as Tempestus Scion.

Specifically, he believes one of the characters or choices that will be selectable will be an Ogryn, who are an Abhuman mutant subspecies of humanity. He also speculates that one of the choices could include an Eldar.

As for the enemies, Arch speculates that they will include Poxwalkers and Plaguebearers of Nurgle.

The game will arrive on PC and Xbox Series X in 2021.

What do you make of this teaser for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide? Do you plan on checking it out?

