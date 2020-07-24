UDON Reveals New Persona 5 T-Shirts and Pins For San Diego Comic-Con

UDON Entertainment announced a number of new Persona 5 and Persona 4 gear including T-shirts and pins for San Diego Comic-Con.

First, they revealed three new T-shirts from Persona 5 featuring Futaba, Joker, and Ann.

Take a look at the Joker design.

Here’s what it looks like on a T-shirt.

Next is Ann.

And here’s the design on a T-shirt.

And here’s Futaba.

Here’s what it looks like on a T-shirt.

The T-shirts are $25 each and sizes range from small to 2XL. They can be purchased on UDON’s San Diego Comic-Con online store.

Along with these three T-shirt designs, they also revealed a set of Persona 5 pins featuring Morgana.

There are four different pins available to choose from showing off Morgana in a range of emotions that include Normal, Happy, Angry, and Shocked.

Each pin is $15 and can also be purchased on UDON’s San Diego Comic-Con online store.

Finally, UDON also revealed Persona 4 Limited Edition Mystery Puzzle Pins. They come in a set of 8 pins.

There were originally two options for this set, a standard version and a glitter version, but the glitter version has already sold out.

Here’s a look at the Standard version.

And here’s the Glitter version.

The set is $120. It also can be purchased on UDON’s San Diego Comic-Con online store.

What do you make of UDON’s Persona 4 and Persona 5 offerings? Do you plan on grabbing anything?

