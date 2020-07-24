UDON Entertainment announced a number of new Persona 5 and Persona 4 gear including T-shirts and pins for San Diego Comic-Con.
First, they revealed three new T-shirts from Persona 5 featuring Futaba, Joker, and Ann.
Take a look at the Joker design.
Here’s what it looks like on a T-shirt.
Next is Ann.
And here’s the design on a T-shirt.
And here’s Futaba.
Here’s what it looks like on a T-shirt.
The T-shirts are $25 each and sizes range from small to 2XL. They can be purchased on UDON’s San Diego Comic-Con online store.
Along with these three T-shirt designs, they also revealed a set of Persona 5 pins featuring Morgana.
There are four different pins available to choose from showing off Morgana in a range of emotions that include Normal, Happy, Angry, and Shocked.
Each pin is $15 and can also be purchased on UDON’s San Diego Comic-Con online store.
Finally, UDON also revealed Persona 4 Limited Edition Mystery Puzzle Pins. They come in a set of 8 pins.
There were originally two options for this set, a standard version and a glitter version, but the glitter version has already sold out.
Here’s a look at the Standard version.
And here’s the Glitter version.
The set is $120. It also can be purchased on UDON’s San Diego Comic-Con online store.
What do you make of UDON’s Persona 4 and Persona 5 offerings? Do you plan on grabbing anything?