The massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is set to return to video game consoles this fall, as three generations of masked riders are set to team up against the forces of evil in Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez.

In light of the cancellation of this year’s E3 convention due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Bandai Namco hosted a week long series of virtual panels under the ‘Bandai Namco Entertainment FUN Live’ banner, which allowed creators to announce their upcoming projects and discuss them with fans.

On the final day of the #BNEFUNLive event, July 24th, following the conclusion of the segment on Scarlet Nexus, fans were treated to the surprise reveal of the first trailer for Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez.

The new character-action title will feature Kamen Rider Double (W), Kamen Rider OOO, and Kamen Rider Zero-One as playable characters.

Combat is set to revolve around the concept of “Hero Chain Action.”

In an interview with Famitsu, producer Kentarou Matano explained that this system “involves a combination of the L button, left stick, and right side face buttons to choose what form and what attack you want to perform at that very moment” which “opens up many different combos and allows you to choose attacks based on the current battle situation.”

Matano also described how combat would be split into two different sections, ‘Normal Battles’ and ‘Boss Battles.’

The former will “focus on chaining together combos, and you will be graded up to SSS for total combo chain count and total damage,” while the latter “would require precise movements and situation analysis, as each attack is incredibly damaging.”

Each individual rider will also possess unique ‘Gadget Actions,’ which will see them using technological gadgets seen in their respective titles.

Unfortunately for long time fans of the series, only Kamen Rider Zero-One’s actor, Fumiya Takahashi, reprises his role from the television series.

Kamen Rider Double will be voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Fumikage Tokoyami, My Hero Academia, Bladewolf, Metal Gear Rising: Revengance), while Kamen Rider OOO will be voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Prosciutto, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Mikio Shirato, Megalo Box).

Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez is to release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 29th . Though no official English release has been announced, the Southeast Asia region release will feature English subtitles.

(Visited 52 times, 52 visits today)