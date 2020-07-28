Crunchyroll revealed the top 10 anime shows on its platform between April 2020 and June 2020 as part of their second quarter data.

Along with revealing their top 10 anime shows on the platform, they announced that they hit the 3 million subscriber mark.

For comparison, HBO Max signed up 4.1 million subscribers in its first month while Disney Plus claimed they signed up 10 million people in their first month.

Crunchyroll General Manager Joanne Waage praised the subscriber milestone, “Crunchyroll’s global growth has been incredible. We launched in 2006 and it took us about 10 years to hit one million subscribers. It took us only two years after that to break two million, and even less than that to hit three million subscribers where we are today.”

Waage added, ” But, we don’t just measure success based on paying subscribers. We have an active and growing AVOD community of over 70 million registered users.”

She concluded, “Our goal has always been to grow the love of anime globally, and these numbers show our labor of love is paying off — and this is just the beginning.”

Crunchyroll also detailed that their “premium subscribers spend approximately 100 minutes per day watching their favorite shows on Crunchyroll.”

In order to determine the top 10, Crunchyroll indicated that the order is based on views per subscriber and not total views.

The top 10 anime listed below are based on Crunchyroll’s viewership between April 2020 and June 2020. They are listed in alphabetical order and not actual viewership.

1. Black Clover

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

2. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!

3. Food Wars! Shokigeki no Soma

Shokugeki no Soma centers on Yukihira Soma, a middle school student who is determined to surpass his father’s culinary skills. One day, his father decides to close down their family restaurant and hone his skills in Europe. Before leaving he enrolls Soma in an elite culinary school that is extremely difficult to enter with a graduation rate of only 10 percent. Will Soma be able to improve his skills, or will the kitchen prove to be too hot?

4. Haikyu!!

Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.

5. Hunter x Hunter

Gon, a young boy who lives on Whale Island, dreams of becoming a Hunter like his father, who left when Gon was still young.

6. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

In ancient Mexico, people of Aztec had prospered. They had historic and strange “Stone Mask”. It was a miraculous mask which brings eternal life and the power of authentic ruler. But the mask suddenly disappeared. A long time after that, in late 19th centuries when the thought and life of people were suddenly changing, Jonathan Joestar met with Dio Brando―. They spend time together through boyhood to youth, and the “Stone Mask” brings curious fate to them―

7. My Hero Academia

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

8. Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Uzumaki wants to be the best ninja in the land. He’s done well so far, but with the looming danger posed by the mysterious Akatsuki organization, Naruto knows he must train harder than ever and leaves his village for intense exercises that will push him to his limits.

9. One Piece

Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!

10. Tower of God

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

Do any of the top 10 surprise you? Were there any shows that you thought might have made it into the 10 top, but didn’t?

