Bounding Into Comics reviews the latest OVA in the Goblin Slayer franchise, Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown as part of Crunchyroll Movie Night.

Here’s the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“Please find any information on the Noble Fencer that disappeared after leaving to slay some goblins.” Goblin Slayer and his party head up to the snowy mountains in the north after receiving that request from the Sword Maiden. A small village gets attacked, they encounter a mysterious chapel, and something about how these goblins are acting bothers the Goblin slayer. “I’m going to take back everything that I’ve lost!”

Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown was directed by Takaharu Ozaki based off a script by Hideyuki Kurata.

The character design was done by Takashi Nagayoshi and Noboru Kannatsuki with animation by WHITE FOX.

The cast includes Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Yoyama as High Elf Archer, Yuichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest.

What did you make of Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown?

