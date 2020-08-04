Battlestar Galactica Chief Gives Update On The Upcoming Peacock Series

The new Battlestar Galactica series slated to air on NBCU’s new Peacock streaming service is ‘progressing nicely,’ according to an NBCU executive.

In a statement given to Deadline, NBCU’s President of Original Content and Direct-to-Consumer Bill McGoldrick said, “I have seen an outline that we’re excited about. It’s obviously a big undertaking and we’re aware of the importance of that IP and we’re being pretty deliberate but it’s progressing nicely.”

He continued, admitting that tackling the beloved series “comes with a great deal of responsibility” and noting that the team aims “to do it great service.”

Michael Lesslie, who previously worked as showrunner for the BBC television drama Little Drummer Girl, is currently writing the draft script and is expected to deliver it to McGoldrick and his team within the new few months.

According to Deadline, following the submission of the script, Lesslie is expected to assemble a full writer’s room for the series and aim to create a “new, imagined world,” for the Peacock-exclusive series.

Back in September 2019, Esmail stated on Twitter, “BSG fans, this will NOT be a remake of the amazing series Ronald D. Moore launched because… why mess with perfection?”

He added, “Instead, we’ll explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar. So say we all!”

When Leslie was announced as showrunner back in May, he told Deadline, “I am beyond excited to be taking on this iconic and inspirational show. ”

He added, “As a lifelong devotee, I know that the possibilities of Battlestar Galactica’s world are infinite and that each iteration has raised the bar for epic and intelligent sci-fi storytelling.”

He then detailed that the show would be their “own vision.” He explained, “The teams at Esmail Corp, UCP, and Peacock are second to none, and I already know that we are going to honor Glen A. Larson and Ronald D. Moore’s landmark series and break new boundaries with our own vision.”

Finally, he concluded, “It’s a dream come true – one I just can’t wait to share with fans, new and old alike. So say we all.”

It’s still kind of unclear what the show will look like, but if Deadline’s Peter White is correct it appears it will be in a “new, imagined world.”

Fans should remain cautiously optimistic in the meantime, as no real details are set in stone yet.

Nobody will know anything of substance until casting details are officially announced.

Keep the faith, Battlestar fans. For now, it seems like NBCU views the IP as an important science fiction staple and is dedicated to producing a quality sequel series.

What do you think of the latest Battlestar Galactica news?

