Larian Studios, the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3, announced the game’s early access date has been delayed.

Back in June, Larian Studios issued a press release indicating that the game would possibly arrive in Early Access form this month.

As reported by Gematsu, the press release stated, “COVID-19 has impacted the Larian team as it has many people around the world, but the shift to work-from-home has gratefully been a successful one, allowing Larian to continue building toward an Early Access period of (maybe!) August.”

The press released added, “Larian will have more information about the specific content of Early Access in the future, but the team is committed to working directly with community feedback to evolve the game during its Early Access campaign.”

They would also reveal a new trailer at the time whose descriptions stated, “Get ready to venture forth. Baldur’s Gate 3 is planned for an August 2020 Early Access launch on Steam and Stadia.”

In that trailer, Swen Vincke indicated that they still had some hurdles they needed to overcome.

He explained, “One of these things, for instance, is our performance capturing and motion capturing. Our people have started returning to the office. We’ve been recording again. And if we can hit a specific speed in recording, we should be able to make it.”

Now, the company has taken to Twitter to announce that Early Access will not arrive in August.

They wrote, “Good news and bad news. BG3 won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner.”

They then detailed that they plan on announcing the release date later this month. They stated, “We’ll be announcing the release date, as well as big news on the Panel From Hell alongside Geoff Keighley, Swen Vincke, and the Larian crew. Tune in Aug 18th.”

When asked for clarification on the post on whether launch date meant the entire game or early access, Larian replied saying, “Early Access!”

What do you make of this delay? What are your expectations for Baldur’s Gate 3?

