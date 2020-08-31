Fan Remixes The Batman Trailer with Clips from Tim Burton & Joel Schumacher Films

In the spirit of modern trailers for old superhero movies. Such as vintage ones for newer MCU releases, and mashups of Adam West and Christopher Reeve to hype Batman v. Superman, The Batman’s trailer that debuted at DC FanDome received a similar “remix.”

Eric Valencia, a YouTuber, and professional editor had some fun with the audio from The Batman sneak peek. Eric mixed it together with clips from the first three Batman feature films of the 80s and 90s directed by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher.

Set to the tune of Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” just like the FanDome one, it starts with the late Pat Hingle standing in for Jeffrey Wright, walking into Axis Chemical with a fleet of officers.

We are spared the tearing of duck tape at the intro. Wright’s voice can still be heard, reading Riddler’s message to Batman.

In place of the Paul Dano Riddler’s Halloween card is the first riddle about a clock given to Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever. Jim Carrey clips substitute for the unseen Dano.

Realizing that Edward Nygma sent ominous messages to Wayne and Batman when he was played by Carrey takes the sting out of his scheme in The Batman a little bit, but I digress.

Michelle Pfeiffer terrorizing Schreck’s Department Store and Danny DeVito’s Penguin fills the void of a burgling Zoe Kravitz and heavily made-up Colin Farrell.

As for the Bat himself, instead of Robert Pattinson, we are graced with the greatest hits of moments of Michael Keaton’s brooding Bruce and Dark Knight – except for one shot of Val Kilmer.

This is fitting, given the news he’s returning to the Multiverse in The Flash. The icing on the cake: Keaton’s famous “I’m Batman” line subs for Pattinson saying “Vengeance” and punching a thug’s head in.

The trailer closes on the infamous sequence from Batman Returns of Bruce sitting in his study when the Bat-Signal shines through the window. It’s laid over the “You’re a part of this” exchange.

I don’t want to be one of those guys who has nothing more to say than the remixed trailer is awesome, but it is, which is all the more reason you should watch.

Its hits currently stand at under 300 and it ought to go viral. Give it a look, a thumbs up, and a share.

The Batman comes out in theaters in October 2021.

Give your reaction below to Valencia’s remix.

