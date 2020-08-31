IGN Features Front Page Promotion of Several Black Lives Matter Charities

IGN Features Front Page Promotion of Several Black Lives Matter Charities

Video games news outlet IGN recently ran a feature that promoted several non-video game related charities associated with the Black Lives Matter organization and movement.

Related: Black Lives Matter Rioters Loot, Destroy, And Ultimately Shut Down Gravity Gaming Lounge In Wisconsin

On August 28th, IGN published “Black Lives Matter: How to Help”. Within the article, they said that the site has “taken action in support of Black Lives Matter since protests erupted across the US after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.”

“The fight isn’t over;” IGN declared, “as instances of police brutality and systemic racism toward Black people continue, we hope you’ll consider joining us in helping in whatever way you can to bring about change.”

Related: Blizzard Watch Fan Site Cites Black Lives Matter Movement As Reason to End “World of Warcraft’s Race War”

The promoted charities include:

Color of Change, “a national online force driven by 1.7 million members, [who moves] decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.”

The Bail Project, who seeks to “open dozens of sites in high-need jurisdictions with the goal of paying bail for tens of thousands of low-income Americans, all while collecting stories and data that prove money bail is not necessary to ensure people return to court.”

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, who seek “structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.”

And Black Lives Matter, the titular organization that describes themselves as “a collective of liberators who believe in an inclusive and spacious movement”.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Quest Designer Explains Why The Game Is Not Influenced By Black Lives Matter

The charities were promoted just five days after Black Lives Matter-associated rioting erupted in Kenosha, WI.

This was in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake and two days after Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged for a fatal shooting incident that is currently under investigation.

Will you be donating to any of these charities? Are there other charities IGN should be giving their attention to? Let us know on social media or in the comments below!

(Visited 604 times, 12 visits today)