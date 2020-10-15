New Star Wars Timelines For Kylo Ren And Luke Skywalker Do Not Match Up – Another Failure For Disney’s Sequel Trilogy

The recently published Star Wars: Fascinating Facts book by Pablo Hidalgo is just full of all kinds of Star Wars gaffes and discrepancies, the most recent are two contradicting timelines for Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker.

Photos taken from inside the book by Twitter user @ArezouAmin reveal the two separate timelines and their huge discrepancies.

First, ArezouAmin revealed a page titled Kylo Ren’s Timeline.

As you can see the timeline details that Kylo Ren was 23 years old when “Ben snaps and attacks Luke and burns his Jedi temple.”

It goes on to state that six years pass and he’s 29 years old when he “kills Snoke, becomes Supreme Leader of the First Order.”

However, this timeline is contradicted with a timeline on Luke Skywalker.

Luke is only 50 years old when “a disastrous misunderstanding between Luke and his nephew results in the destruction of his Jedi Order, the creation of Kylo Ren, and Luke’s fleeing into exile.”

But then just three years later at the age of 53 it claims, “In one last act of Jedi heroism and Force mastery, Luke saves the Resistance and becomes one with the Force.”

As you can see the Kylo Ren timeline claims these events are 6 years apart. However, in Luke Skywalker’s timeline these events are only 3 years apart.

That’s right Pablo Hidalgo, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, the group that is supposed to be responsible for keeping track of Star Wars canon, can not even get a simple timeline correct.

Is it any wonder why the Disney Sequel Trilogy turned out the way it did with its mischaracterization of not only original trilogy characters like Luke Skywalker, but the characters it even introduced like General Hux between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

This is the state of Lucasfilm under Disney. Complete and utter incompetence. They can’t even get simple timelines correct.

But then again as Hidalgo’s former Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin stated, Star Wars canon is “all fake anyway so you can choose to accept whatever you want as part of the story.”

So, maybe that’s how Hidalgo will defend these contradictory timelines. You can either choose to accept the Kylo Ren or the Luke Skywalker timeline. It’s up to you to choose.

However, what Martin and seemingly Lucasfilm forget is that since there’s another option. An option that plenty of former Star Wars fans have taken. And that’s just not caring about the franchise at all and finding other pursuits to spend their time and money on.

What do you make of these two timelines from Pablo Hidalgo?

